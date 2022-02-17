EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira lower after c.bank holds rates; Latam FX subdued

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira stayed lower on Thursday after the central bank (CBRT) kept its policy rate steady despite a jump in inflation, while most emerging market currencies including those in Latin America were subdued on frictions between Russian and Ukraine.

The lira TRY= fell 0.2% against the dollar, after the CBRT kept rates unchanged at 14% for the second straight month, as expected.

The central bank has been under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, slashing its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, which sparked a currency crisis late last year and sent inflation galloping to near 50%.

"Today's decision by the CBRT to leave its one-week repo unchanged at 14.00% was widely expected," said Ima Sammani, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

"The downside risks to the economic outlook following heightened geopolitical risks and inflation sitting at 20-year highs - both of which scream for the loosening cycle to be paused, to not embolden further short-selling of the lira."

Most emerging market currencies struggled to make gains by 1301 GMT, with Russia's rouble RUB= set to snap a three-day winning streak.

Latin American units were mixed, with the Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= down 0.1% and Mexico's peso MXN= up 0.2%.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been the main theme of the week, keeping most financial markets on edge. Safe-haven bets rose on Thursday, with the dollar =USD and gold rising against riskier emerging market assets.

In the latest development, Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow has everything in place to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at short notice.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned on Wednesday that inflation in Latin America will prompt central banks in the region to implement more interest rate hikes.

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS have gained 14% so far this year, outperforming a 6% decline in the S&P 500 index .SPX as analysts believe the valuation discount for stocks in the region alongside a boom in commodity prices will help them negate the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1301 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1247.19

0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2427.32

0.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

0.00

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4645.60

-0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1502.69

1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1403

-0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2408

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.4

-0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3954.01

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.746

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.5700

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

212

1.42

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

