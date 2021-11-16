EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads declines in emerging markets FX after dollar rally

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira led declines among emerging market currencies on Tuesday against a strong dollar, while Chile's peso sank ahead of weekend elections and on sliding copper prices.

The lira TRY= tumbled 2.3% to a new record low against the dollar, ahead of an expected Turkish interest rate cut that many analysts say is unnecessary, while South Africa's rand ZAR=, Mexico's peso MXN=, Chile's peso CLP= and Russia's rouble RUB= also fell.

"The lira ... is already on a downward trend and suffering the dynamics where higher inflation is causing the lira to weaken and the weakening lira is causing inflation to rise," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"If you don't expect the central bank to come out and put a halt to this at some point, it becomes a vicious circle."

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.29% and was set for its worst session since early September, as the dollar renewed 16-month highs bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data strengthening the case for faster monetary policy tightening. FRX/

Sentiment had been upbeat earlier in the day after a positive start in talks between the United States and China had raised hopes of easing tensions and possibly reducing tariffs.

Chile's currency CLP= fell 1.5%, leading declines among Latin American units.

Eyes are also on weekend presidential elections in Chile with far-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast making a rapid surge in opinion polls. The most likely outcome is a split vote with main rival Gabriel Boric, leading to a run-off in December.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.8%, on returning from a day's holiday.

Data on Tuesday showed surging inflation and higher interest rates had started to choke economic activity in Brazil. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by 0.27% in September from the previous month.

Latam stocks fell, underperforming a broader index of EM shares .MSCIEF. Chile's benchmark index .SPIPSA slumped 1.8%, extending losses to a third straight session.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1951 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1290.02

0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2138.19

-1.76

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104812.78

-1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

51077.85

-0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4304.32

-1.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89882.74

-3.351

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1336.93

-1.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4984

-0.77

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7072

-0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

811.2

-1.54

Colombia peso COP=

3892.57

-0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9861

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.2900

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197.5

1.01

