EMERGING MARKETS-Trade optimism lifts Latam assets, currency controls buoy Argentine peso

Latin American assets started the week on a positive footing on Monday buoyed by U.S.-China trade optimism, while Argentina's peso rose after the central bank imposed currency controls following a win by leftists at the center.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1% boosted by gains in index heavyweight Brazil .BVSP.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of an interim trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

"Its a classic risk on day with equities shining and emerging assets getting a boost," said Christian Lawrence, Senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

Most Latam currencies climbed higher against a tepid dollar led by Brazil's real BRL=.

Argentina's peso ARS=RASL up 0.4% after its central bank imposed currency controls as Peronists swept back into power on Sunday ousting conservative president Mauricio Macri.

The peso however, fell about 1.9% in black market trading, underscoring a loss of trust in the official price.

The election result, which was largely on expected lines, shifts Latin America's third-largest economy firmly back toward the left after it was battered by economic crisis.

"We knew this was going to be the outcome and there wasn't much of a shock as such," said Lawrence. "Some sort of debt restructuring will be on the cards but don't think anyone has a rock solid view of what's going to happen."

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:28 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1043.50

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2826.02

1.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107791.01

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

43521.05

0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4957.60

0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35579.88

3.064

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

13263.81

0.23

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

3.9794

0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.0184

0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

724

0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3376.8

0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.332

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

58.0000

3.43

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491716))

