EMERGING MARKETS-Trade angst, Washington's political uncertainty slam Latam assets

Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Latin American assets slumped on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Washington in wake of an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump and fresh U.S.-China trade tensions jilted investor sentiment.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped between 0.6% and 1%.

Trump delivered a stinging rebuke over China's trade practices on Tuesday to which a top Chinese diplomat hit back saying Beijing had no intention of "playing 'Game of Thrones' on the world stage."

The bitter exchange comes just a week before high-level talks are scheduled between the world's two largest economies.

"It's a classic risk-off mood today with Latam moves in line with other emerging markets," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, Latam FX at Rabobank.

To make things worse, a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump further escalated after the White House released a call summary between the U.S. president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The summary shows Trump asking Zelenskiy in a July telephone call to investigate whether former Vice President Joe Biden shut down an investigation into a company that employed his son.

Mexican stocks .MXX fell 1%, while the peso MXN= shed 0.7% against the dollar, a day ahead of its monetary policy meeting where expectations are rife for a 25 basis point cut in interest rates for a second time this year.

"The central bank will keep cutting rates given this seems like an easing cycle," said Lawrence, "but I don't think inflation is at that level yet where they will opt for a 50 basis point cut."

Brazil's real BRL= fell for a third-straight session. Data showed loan defaults in Latin America's largest economy rose to 4.0% in August, up from 3.9% the month before and the highest level since January.

The Bovespa .BVSP snapped a four-day gaining streak to fall 0.6% with homebuilder Eztec EZTC3.SA dropping nearly 5% after the company said it had approved a restricted share offer that will raise almost 1 billion reais ($240 million).

Chile's peso CLP= fell to their lowest level since January 2016 as prices of copper CMCU3, the country's top export, slipped. MET/L

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:52 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.32

-0.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2631.27

-1.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103196.99

-0.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

42727.79

-0.86

Chile IPSA .SPISA

4958.20

-0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

27581.25

-0.857

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12848.05

-0.79

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1884

-0.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5868

-0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

727.1

-0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3451.78

-0.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3518

-0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.0000

-0.18

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491716; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

