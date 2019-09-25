EMERGING MARKETS-Trade angst, Washington's political uncertainty slam Latam assets
By Agamoni Ghosh
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Latin American assets slumped on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Washington in wake of an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump and fresh U.S.-China trade tensions jilted investor sentiment.
MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped between 0.6% and 1%.
Trump delivered a stinging rebuke over China's trade practices on Tuesday to which a top Chinese diplomat hit back saying Beijing had no intention of "playing 'Game of Thrones' on the world stage."
The bitter exchange comes just a week before high-level talks are scheduled between the world's two largest economies.
"It's a classic risk-off mood today with Latam moves in line with other emerging markets," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, Latam FX at Rabobank.
To make things worse, a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump further escalated after the White House released a call summary between the U.S. president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The summary shows Trump asking Zelenskiy in a July telephone call to investigate whether former Vice President Joe Biden shut down an investigation into a company that employed his son.
Mexican stocks .MXX fell 1%, while the peso MXN= shed 0.7% against the dollar, a day ahead of its monetary policy meeting where expectations are rife for a 25 basis point cut in interest rates for a second time this year.
"The central bank will keep cutting rates given this seems like an easing cycle," said Lawrence, "but I don't think inflation is at that level yet where they will opt for a 50 basis point cut."
Brazil's real BRL= fell for a third-straight session. Data showed loan defaults in Latin America's largest economy rose to 4.0% in August, up from 3.9% the month before and the highest level since January.
The Bovespa .BVSP snapped a four-day gaining streak to fall 0.6% with homebuilder Eztec EZTC3.SA dropping nearly 5% after the company said it had approved a restricted share offer that will raise almost 1 billion reais ($240 million).
Chile's peso CLP= fell to their lowest level since January 2016 as prices of copper CMCU3, the country's top export, slipped. MET/L
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:52 GMT
Stock indexes
Latest
daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1001.32
-0.99
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2631.27
-1.08
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
103196.99
-0.65
Mexico IPC .MXX
42727.79
-0.86
Chile IPSA .SPISA
4958.20
-0.85
Argentina MerVal .MERV
27581.25
-0.857
Colombia IGBC .IGBC
12848.05
-0.79
Currencies
Latest
daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.1884
-0.46
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.5868
-0.75
Chile peso CLP=CL
727.1
-0.56
Colombia peso COP=
3451.78
-0.52
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.3518
-0.32
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
57.0000
-0.18
(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
