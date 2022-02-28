EMERGING MARKETS-Tough Western sanctions knock Russia's rouble past 100 a dollar

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble tumbled to trade above 100 a dollar on Monday, as investors fretted about the fallout from biting Western sanctions against the country, but a slew of central bank measures including a large rate hike helped it off record lows.

Broader emerging market currencies awaited more news after ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukraine yielded no results with parties set reconvene for a second round after consultations.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was down 0.2% and has lost more than 3% since Russian launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Its currency counterpart .MIEM00000CUS hit three-month lows and was set for its worst month since September, down about 0.6%.

The eastern Europe index .MIME00000PUS was down more than 40% on the month - the sharpest such fall since 1998.

"The tension is between slower growth globally, versus high inflation being juiced higher by higher commodity prices," said Edward Al Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

"It's early days, but given that most (EM) central banks have been tightening for the better part of the last 18 months, they'll probably continue to tighten policy... particularly since the (U.S. Federal Reserve) is getting ready to tighten."

The rouble RUB= which began the year at around 74 a dollar, has lost a third of its value so far this year, falling up to 110 in the interbank market earlier in the session.

Sanctions included cutting some Russian banks from the global payments system - SWIFT, freezing the central banks access to external foreign exchange reserves, among others. A growing list of Western companies also started cutting exposure to the country.

Russia is very likely to default on foreign debt and its economy will suffer a double digit contraction this year, the Institute of International Finance estimated. Index provider MSCI said it is considering removing Russian securities from its indices as it deemed the stock market "uninvestable".

The rouble was last down 25% at 106 in the off-shore market as the central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20%, and adopted measure to curb dollarization such as ordering domestic exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign exchange revenues.

"We need to wait until the onshore market opens and then there'll be a convergence between the onshore and offshore market to give us the real value of the rouble," said Columbia Threadneedle's Al Hussainy.

A suspension of trading on Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives sections will extend to Tuesday, Russia's central bank said.

In Latin America, Mexico's peso MXN=suffered a near 1% decline against the safe-haven dollar, while Chile's peso CLP=rose 0.4%.

Mexican state oil company Pemex, whose debt woes have hurt Mexico's credit rating, reported a $6.05 billion fourth-quarter net loss on Monday.

Markets in Brazil and Argentina are closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the Carnival holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1949 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1169.56

-0.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2373.51

-0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

52496.36

-0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4534.47

1.54

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1519.81

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5338

-0.97

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.4

0.38

Colombia peso COP=

3929.08

-0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7739

-1.03

