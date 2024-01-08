EMERGING MARKETS-That Baht and S. Korean won advance, Most Asian FX tick higher

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.440

144.22

+0.54

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3277

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.953

31.001

+0.16

Korean won

1310.600

1316

+0.41

Baht

34.813

35.045

+0.67

Peso

55.720

55.61

-0.20

Rupiah

15515.000

15520

+0.03

Rupee

83.138

83.1375

0.00

Ringgit

4.640

4.649

+0.19

Yuan

7.161

7.1529

-0.12

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.440

141.060

-1.66

Sing dlr

1.327

1.319

-0.60

Taiwan dlr

30.953

30.735

-0.70

Korean won

1310.600

1288.000

-1.72

Baht

34.813

34.165

-1.86

Peso

55.720

55.388

-0.60

Rupiah

15515.000

15395.000

-0.77

Rupee

83.138

83.208

+0.08

Ringgit

4.640

4.590

-1.08

Yuan

7.161

7.098

-0.89

