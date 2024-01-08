EMERGING MARKETS-That Baht and S. Korean won advance, Most Asian FX tick higher

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.440
144.22
+0.54
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3277
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.953
31.001
+0.16
Korean won
1310.600
1316
+0.41
Baht
34.813
35.045
+0.67
Peso
55.720
55.61
-0.20
Rupiah
15515.000
15520
+0.03
Rupee
83.138
83.1375
0.00
Ringgit
4.640
4.649
+0.19
Yuan
7.161
7.1529
-0.12
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.440
141.060
-1.66
Sing dlr
1.327
1.319
-0.60
Taiwan dlr
30.953
30.735
-0.70
Korean won
1310.600
1288.000
-1.72
Baht
34.813
34.165
-1.86
Peso
55.720
55.388
-0.60
Rupiah
15515.000
15395.000
-0.77
Rupee
83.138
83.208
+0.08
Ringgit
4.640
4.590
-1.08
Yuan
7.161
7.098
-0.89
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
