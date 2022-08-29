EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht weakens most amid mixed Asian currencies

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.650
138.69
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3957
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.462
30.396
-0.22
Korean won
1348.800
1350.4
+0.12
Baht
36.425
36.295
-0.36
Peso
56.280
56.3
+0.04
Rupiah
14888.000
14895
+0.05
Rupee
79.963
79.9625
0.00
Ringgit
4.484
4.488
+0.09
Yuan
6.918
6.9094
-0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.650
115.08
-17.00
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3490
-3.44
Taiwan dlr
30.462
27.676
-9.15
Korean won
1348.800
1188.60
-11.88
Baht
36.425
33.39
-8.33
Peso
56.280
50.99
-9.40
Rupiah
14888.000
14250
-4.29
Rupee
79.963
74.33
-7.04
Ringgit
4.484
4.1640
-7.14
Yuan
6.918
6.3550
-8.13
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.