EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht weakens most amid mixed Asian currencies

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.650

138.69

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3957

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.396

-0.22

Korean won

1348.800

1350.4

+0.12

Baht

36.425

36.295

-0.36

Peso

56.280

56.3

+0.04

Rupiah

14888.000

14895

+0.05

Rupee

79.963

79.9625

0.00

Ringgit

4.484

4.488

+0.09

Yuan

6.918

6.9094

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.650

115.08

-17.00

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3490

-3.44

Taiwan dlr

30.462

27.676

-9.15

Korean won

1348.800

1188.60

-11.88

Baht

36.425

33.39

-8.33

Peso

56.280

50.99

-9.40

Rupiah

14888.000

14250

-4.29

Rupee

79.963

74.33

-7.04

Ringgit

4.484

4.1640

-7.14

Yuan

6.918

6.3550

-8.13

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

