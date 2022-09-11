EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht weakens 0.4%, Philippine peso down 0.2%

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.610
142.52
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3984
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.881
30.895
+0.05
Baht
36.420
36.28
-0.38
Peso
56.900
56.8
-0.18
Rupiah
14820.000
14828
+0.05
Rupee
79.580
79.58
0.00
Ringgit
4.500
4.496
-0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.610
115.08
-19.30
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3490
-3.51
Taiwan dlr
30.881
27.676
-10.38
Korean won
1380.800
1188.60
-13.92
Baht
36.420
33.39
-8.32
Peso
56.900
50.99
-10.39
Rupiah
14820.000
14250
-3.85
Rupee
79.580
74.33
-6.60
Ringgit
4.500
4.1640
-7.47
Yuan
6.930
6.3550
-8.30
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.