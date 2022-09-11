EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht weakens 0.4%, Philippine peso down 0.2%

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.610

142.52

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3984

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.881

30.895

+0.05

Baht

36.420

36.28

-0.38

Peso

56.900

56.8

-0.18

Rupiah

14820.000

14828

+0.05

Rupee

79.580

79.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.500

4.496

-0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.610

115.08

-19.30

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3490

-3.51

Taiwan dlr

30.881

27.676

-10.38

Korean won

1380.800

1188.60

-13.92

Baht

36.420

33.39

-8.32

Peso

56.900

50.99

-10.39

Rupiah

14820.000

14250

-3.85

Rupee

79.580

74.33

-6.60

Ringgit

4.500

4.1640

-7.47

Yuan

6.930

6.3550

-8.30

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

