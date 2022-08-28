EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.620

137.52

-0.79

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3934

-0.44

Taiwan dlr

30.388

30.218

-0.56

Korean won

1347.600

1331.3

-1.21

Baht

36.415

36.02

-1.08

Peso

56.150

56.17

+0.04

Rupiah

14870.000

14815

-0.37

Rupee

79.865

79.865

0.00

Ringgit

4.485

4.465

-0.45

Yuan

6.919

6.8715

-0.69

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.620

115.08

-16.98

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3490

-3.62

Taiwan dlr

30.388

27.676

-8.92

Korean won

1347.600

1188.60

-11.80

Baht

36.415

33.39

-8.31

Peso

56.150

50.99

-9.19

Rupiah

14870.000

14250

-4.17

Rupee

79.865

74.33

-6.93

Ringgit

4.485

4.1640

-7.16

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.22

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

