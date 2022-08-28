EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.620

137.52

-0.79

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3934

-0.44

Taiwan dlr

30.388

30.218

-0.56

Korean won

1347.600

1331.3

-1.21

Baht

36.415

36.02

-1.08

Peso

56.150

56.17

+0.04

Rupiah

14870.000

14815

-0.37

Rupee

79.865

79.865

0.00

Ringgit

4.485

4.465

-0.45

Yuan

6.919

6.8715

-0.69

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.620

115.08

-16.98

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3490

-3.62

Taiwan dlr

30.388

27.676

-8.92

Korean won

1347.600

1188.60

-11.80

Baht

36.415

33.39

-8.31

Peso

56.150

50.99

-9.19

Rupiah

14870.000

14250

-4.17

Rupee

79.865

74.33

-6.93

Ringgit

4.485

4.1640

-7.16

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.22

