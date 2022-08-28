EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.620
137.52
-0.79
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3934
-0.44
Taiwan dlr
30.388
30.218
-0.56
Korean won
1347.600
1331.3
-1.21
Baht
36.415
36.02
-1.08
Peso
56.150
56.17
+0.04
Rupiah
14870.000
14815
-0.37
Rupee
79.865
79.865
0.00
Ringgit
4.485
4.465
-0.45
Yuan
6.919
6.8715
-0.69
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.620
115.08
-16.98
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3490
-3.62
Taiwan dlr
30.388
27.676
-8.92
Korean won
1347.600
1188.60
-11.80
Baht
36.415
33.39
-8.31
Peso
56.150
50.99
-9.19
Rupiah
14870.000
14250
-4.17
Rupee
79.865
74.33
-6.93
Ringgit
4.485
4.1640
-7.16
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.22
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
