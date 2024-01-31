EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht rises most among Asian FX, Taiwan dollar falls

Feb 1 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.600

146.88

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3399

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.341

31.301

-0.13

Korean won

1332.900

1334.6

+0.13

Baht

35.440

35.55

+0.31

Peso

56.240

56.29

+0.09

Rupiah

15780.000

15775

-0.03

Rupee

83.043

83.0425

+0.00

Yuan

7.179

7.1695

-0.14

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.600

141.060

-3.78

Sing dlr

1.339

1.319

-1.49

Taiwan dlr

31.341

30.735

-1.93

Korean won

1332.900

1288.000

-3.37

Baht

35.440

34.165

-3.60

Peso

56.240

55.388

-1.51

Rupiah

15780.000

15395.000

-2.44

Rupee

83.043

83.208

+0.20

Ringgit

4.727

4.590

-2.90

Yuan

7.179

7.098

-1.14

