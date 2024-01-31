EMERGING MARKETS-Thailand's baht rises most among Asian FX, Taiwan dollar falls

Feb 1 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.600
146.88
+0.19
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3399
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.341
31.301
-0.13
Korean won
1332.900
1334.6
+0.13
Baht
35.440
35.55
+0.31
Peso
56.240
56.29
+0.09
Rupiah
15780.000
15775
-0.03
Rupee
83.043
83.0425
+0.00
Yuan
7.179
7.1695
-0.14
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.600
141.060
-3.78
Sing dlr
1.339
1.319
-1.49
Taiwan dlr
31.341
30.735
-1.93
Korean won
1332.900
1288.000
-3.37
Baht
35.440
34.165
-3.60
Peso
56.240
55.388
-1.51
Rupiah
15780.000
15395.000
-2.44
Rupee
83.043
83.208
+0.20
Ringgit
4.727
4.590
-2.90
Yuan
7.179
7.098
-1.14
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.