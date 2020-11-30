EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks slide after protests as virus concerns dominate

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock market led losses of more than 1% across Asia on Monday after another series of anti-government protests over the weekend in Bangkok added to concerns over rising coronavirus case numbers.

Thousands of anti-government protesters called for an end to coups in Thailand on Friday and once again demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, as months of protests fuel rumours of a military takeover.

The stock index in Bangkok .SETI, among the region's most exposed to further global restrictions on travel due to its dependence on tourism, snapped a three-day winning run to drop as much as 1.3%.

"The market could reverse into a risk-off mindset easily given recent strong performances in Thai assets," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, putting the emphasis on coronavirus risks over those from the protests.

"I think taking profits are the major force today," he added.

Stock markets in Singapore .STI, South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII all slid more than 1% as investors booked profits at the end of a stellar month driven by hopes of swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines next year.

A surge in regional virus cases, however, was led by record infections in Indonesia and Jakarta stocks .JKSE dropped as much as 0.7%, putting them on track for their worst day in more than two weeks. The rupiah IDR= eased after three straight days of gains.

Many regional markets were set to record their best monthly performance in years as positive efficacy data from three separate COVID-19 vaccine trials and hopes of more central bank stimulus supported expectations of an economic rebound.

Signs of a recovery were strengthened by data that showed China's November factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years, pushing Chinese shares .SSEC to their highest since mid-July.

"Vaccines offer the promise that the major disruptions of the pandemic will fade from the scene in 2021," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research at HSBC, wrote.

"Central bankers have signalled greater tolerance for 'inflation overshoots' than in the past. Potential fiscal constraints and the lasting scars from an unprecedented growth disruption surely point to a continuation of loose policies."

Trading in most regional currencies was muted, even as the U.S. dollar plumbed more than two-year lows. FRX/

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 8.2 basis points at 4.925%

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include NEP Realty and Industry NEP.BK down 11.11%, Wyncoast Industrial Park WIN.BK down 8.82% and Luxury Real Estate Investment Fund LUXFu.BK down 5.76%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Bali Towerindo Sentra BALI.JK down 6.99%, Nusantara Pelabuhan Handal PORT.JK down 6.98% and Binakarya Jaya Abadi BIKA.JK down 6.9%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0643 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

+4.51

.N225

-0.79

11.74

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.28

+5.60

.SSEC

-0.24

11.48

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-3.46

.NSEI

-0.14

6.58

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-1.42

.JKSE

-1.40

-9.48

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

+0.47

.KLSE

0.03

1.22

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

+5.28

.PSI

-1.97

-13.10

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.30

+4.51

.KS11

-1.60

17.91

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

+0.55

.STI

-1.10

-12.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.08

+5.63

.TWII

-1.04

14.38

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.20

-1.16

.SETI

-1.31

-10.19

