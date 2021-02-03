EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks pare gains as c.bank holds rates, flags recovery risks

By Shruti Sonal

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thai stocks pared some gains on Wednesday after the central bank held its key interest rate but warned that the resurgence in COVID-19 cases could hinder the country's economic recovery.

The benchmark .SETI, which had climbed as much as 0.9% earlier in the day, was trading flat by 0827 GMT. The baht THB=TH was little changed.

The Bank of Thailand kept the rate unchanged in a widely expected move but warned that the tourism-reliant economy could grow less than earlier forecast this year, with fewer foreign tourists coming in than previously predicted.

Analysts have raised concerns about setbacks to a revival in consumption and tourism amid a resurgent COVID-19 cluster in the country since December last year.

"As of now, we expect the GDP growth for 2021 to be just 2.2% with a higher probability of further revision downward to below 2% growth due to delayed vaccine distribution and clouded tourism outlook," Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

In such a scenario, the government will need to take more stimulus measures and spend around 300 billion baht to 400 billion baht ($10.0 billion to $13.3 billion) during the year, said San Attarangsan, an economist at ‎Kasikornbank.

Most other stock markets in the region posted gains, taking positive cues from a Wall Street rally overnight on renewed hopes for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. .N

South Korea .KS11 and India .NSEI each climbed over 1%, while the Indonesian .JKSE, Singaporean .STI and Malaysian .KLSE indexes added 0.5%.

However, concerns over economic growth in the region lingered.

A private sector survey showed China's services sector activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in January, while a Reuters poll suggested Indonesia is expected to post its first annual contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) since 1998 on Friday.

Philippine stocks .PSI, which clocked in gains of about 4% in the last two sessions, bucked the trend to shed 0.1%.

Highlights:

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.8 basis points at 1.091%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc RRHI.PS; PLDT Inc TEL.PS; Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS

** Yoma Strategic shares fall to lowest since May after Myanmar coup

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0840 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-1.69

.N225

1.00

4.38

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

+1.09

.SSEC

-0.46

1.27

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.20

.NSEI

1.37

6.20

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

+0.29

.JKSE

0.56

1.65

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-0.62

.KLSE

0.49

-2.39

Philippines

PHP=

-0.22

+0.03

.PSI

-0.12

-3.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.25

-2.57

.KS11

1.06

8.92

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-0.86

.STI

0.60

3.20

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

+0.37

.TWII

0.07

7.05

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-0.13

.SETI

-0.01

2.53

