EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks pare gains as c.bank holds rates, flags recovery risks

By Shruti Sonal
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thai stocks pared some gains on Wednesday after the central bank held its key interest rate but warned that the resurgence in COVID-19 cases could hinder the country's economic recovery.
The benchmark .SETI, which had climbed as much as 0.9% earlier in the day, was trading flat by 0827 GMT. The baht THB=TH was little changed.
The Bank of Thailand kept the rate unchanged in a widely expected move but warned that the tourism-reliant economy could grow less than earlier forecast this year, with fewer foreign tourists coming in than previously predicted.
Analysts have raised concerns about setbacks to a revival in consumption and tourism amid a resurgent COVID-19 cluster in the country since December last year.
"As of now, we expect the GDP growth for 2021 to be just 2.2% with a higher probability of further revision downward to below 2% growth due to delayed vaccine distribution and clouded tourism outlook," Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.
In such a scenario, the government will need to take more stimulus measures and spend around 300 billion baht to 400 billion baht ($10.0 billion to $13.3 billion) during the year, said San Attarangsan, an economist at Kasikornbank.
Most other stock markets in the region posted gains, taking positive cues from a Wall Street rally overnight on renewed hopes for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. .N
South Korea .KS11 and India .NSEI each climbed over 1%, while the Indonesian .JKSE, Singaporean .STI and Malaysian .KLSE indexes added 0.5%.
However, concerns over economic growth in the region lingered.
A private sector survey showed China's services sector activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in January, while a Reuters poll suggested Indonesia is expected to post its first annual contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) since 1998 on Friday.
Philippine stocks .PSI, which clocked in gains of about 4% in the last two sessions, bucked the trend to shed 0.1%.
Highlights:
** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.8 basis points at 1.091%
** In the Philippines, top index losers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc RRHI.PS; PLDT Inc TEL.PS; Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS
** Yoma Strategic shares fall to lowest since May after Myanmar coup
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0840 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.05
-1.69
.N225
1.00
4.38
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.02
+1.09
.SSEC
-0.46
1.27
India
INR=IN
+0.05
+0.20
.NSEI
1.37
6.20
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.14
+0.29
.JKSE
0.56
1.65
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.05
-0.62
.KLSE
0.49
-2.39
Philippines
PHP=
-0.22
+0.03
.PSI
-0.12
-3.93
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.25
-2.57
.KS11
1.06
8.92
Singapore
SGD=
+0.00
-0.86
.STI
0.60
3.20
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.04
+0.37
.TWII
0.07
7.05
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.10
-0.13
.SETI
-0.01
2.53
(Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
