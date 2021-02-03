EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks gain ahead of c.bank meeting; most Asian shares higher

By Shruti Sonal

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thai stocks climbed and the baht was subdued on Wednesday ahead of a central bank meeting due later in the day, at which the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at a record low.

The benchmark .SETI added as much as 0.9% by 0451 GMT, while the baht THB=TH was trading 0.1% lower.

A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists have predicted no change in the rate, which has been held since the central bank cut rates three times between February and May last year, when the coronavirus pandemic battered the tourism-reliant economy.

Analysts were more concerned about a setback to a revival of consumption and tourism amid a resurgent COVID-19 cluster in the country, which has led it to slash its 2020 economic growth forecast.

"The BOT could express more concerning tones regarding the economic growth outlook due to rising COVID-19 cases and ongoing stringent policy to curb the virus," Poon Panichpibool, markets strategists at Krung Thai Bank said.

In such a scenario, the government will need to take more stimulus measures and spend around 300 billion to 400 billion baht ($10.0 billion to $13.3 billion) during the year, said San Attarangsan, an economist at ‎Kasikornbank.

"I think the measures should be more short-term, more relief-related", he added.

Most other stock markets in the region gained, taking positive cues from a Wall Street rally overnight on renewed hopes for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. .N

Indonesian shares .JKSE climbed as much as 1.4%, while the trade-dependent Singapore bourse .STI added 0.8% and India .NSEI extended a budget-fuelled rally.

However, concerns over economic growth in the region remained.

A private sector survey showed China's services sector activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in January, while a Reuters poll suggested Indonesia is expected to post its first annual contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) since 1998.

Philippine stocks .PSI, which have gained about 4% in the last two sessions, shed 0.7%.

Highlights:

** Yoma Strategic shares fall to lowest since May after Myanmar coup

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1 basis points at 1.245%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Pradiksi Gunatama Tbk PT PGUN.JK, Panorama Sentrawisata Tbk PT PANR.JK, Trinitan Metals and Minerals PT PURE.JK

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0514 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-1.67

.N225

0.76

4.14

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

+1.06

.SSEC

0.20

1.95

India

INR=IN

+0.03

+0.17

.NSEI

0.94

5.75

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.11

+0.25

.JKSE

1.32

2.42

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-0.67

.KLSE

0.35

-2.53

Philippines

PHP=

-0.26

-0.01

.PSI

-0.12

-3.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.30

-2.53

.KS11

0.44

8.25

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-0.81

.STI

0.58

3.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.58

+1.92

.TWII

0.22

7.21

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-0.13

.SETI

0.54

3.10

($1 = 30.0000 baht)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; editing by Richard Pullin)

