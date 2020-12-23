EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks dip, baht inches up as cenbank holds fire

By Pranav A K

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Thai baht inched higher and shares fell on Wednesday after the country's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, while strength in China helped Asian shares buck a broader pullback in global equities.

The baht THB=TH, whose bounce back in recent months the Bank of Thailand has sought to cap with verbal and outright market intervention, ticked up 0.1% against the dollar after the decision to keep rates at a record low of 0.50%.

Shares in Bangkok .SETI, however, gave up gains from early trade and slipped half a percent, as the central bank also downgraded its 2021 GDP forecasts for a tourism-reliant economy dealing with a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

"Our call is for a rate cut by Q1 next year," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Thailand's Kasikornbank.

"This is probably them (BoT) trying to decide based on data, rather than impulse. If we start to see more and more cases, that will substantiate their decision to push a cut to Q1 next year."

Broader Asian stock markets shrugged off the global impact of uncertainty around a U.S. stimulus package and a highly contagious new coronavirus variant in Europe, with equities in South Korea .KS11, India .NSEI, Malaysia .KLSE and Singapore .STI all higher.

Sentiment in Asia's tourism- and trade-reliant economies got a lift following a near 1% jump in Chinese shares .SSEC due to a report that the People's Bank of China would avoid sudden policy tightening next year to aid growth.

Asian stocks have recovered from their March lows as signs of a rapid recovery in economic powerhouse China, low valuations and the still high yields in some markets drew a flood of foreign capital.

Equity markets in South Korea, India and Taiwan are up about 25%, 11% and 18% respectively for the year.

Malaysian stocks rose by their most in a week and were on course to end a four-session losing streak, while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 climbed 1%, boosted by a jump in tech shares after LG Electronics 066570.KS announced a joint venture for making key components for electric cars.

The won KRW=KFTC, however, weakened slightly as the country reported its second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases.

"Relatively better management of the virus situation across most of the Asia region is likely having helped to see buying interests step in following the dip so far this week," said Jingyi Pan, a senior market strategist with IG.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 16.5 basis points at 5.074%

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Royal Ceramic Industry PCL RCI.BK, down 12.16%, and Amanah Leasing PCL AMANAH.BK, down 7.24%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Genting Bhd GENT.KL, up 4.64%, and Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL, up 3.83%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0749 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.23

+5.05

.N225

0.33

12.12

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

+6.58

.SSEC

0.76

10.89

India

INR=IN

+0.09

-3.25

.NSEI

0.68

11.42

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.11

-1.98

.JKSE

-0.46

-4.83

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

+0.71

.KLSE

1.18

3.93

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

+5.41

.PSI

0.03

-7.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

+4.38

.KS11

0.96

25.58

Singapore

SGD=

+0.18

+0.82

.STI

0.22

-12.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.42

+6.97

.TWII

0.32

18.55

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-0.89

.SETI

-0.45

-10.24

