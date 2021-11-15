EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks, baht rise as govt hikes 2021 growth outlook

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Thai stocks and the baht firmed on Monday, after the country's government upgraded its 2021 growth outlook, while broader equity markets were mixed as investors weighed retail data and gloomy property sector outlook from top trading partner China.

Bangkok shares .SETI added up to 0.5%, while the baht THB=TH firmed by 0.3% to hit a more than two-month high.

Data showed the country's economy contracted less than feared in the third-quarter, prompting authorities to boost their 2021 growth outlook compared with a previous forecast of 0.7%-1.2% expansion due to easing of curbs and resumption of tourism.

"One of the major forces driving the baht are more foreign fund inflows into Thai assets due to brightening economic outlook which could be seen from falling COVID-19 cases or death tolls," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

South Korean shares .KS11 gained 1% and Taiwanese stocks TWII jumped 0.7%, but Indonesian .JKSE and Malaysian equities .KLSE fell around 0.5% each.

China reported a rise in industrial output and retail sales in October, despite fresh curbs to control COVID-19 outbreaks and supply shortages, but the slowing property sector weighed on the economic outlook.

Shanghai stocks .SSEC ended 0.2% lower.

"Chinese economy should remain under the current down-cycle in the coming quarters... in view of the Evergrande saga, a self-fulfilling liquidity crunch has been developing among Chinese developers, " Macquarie capital analysts wrote in a note.

"Moreover, exports could slow meaningfully next year due to the high base and the re-opening globally," they added.

Among currencies, the Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.6%, as the country's central bank said over the weekend that it would continue its accommodative policy stance even if the economy exceeds the government's growth target this year.

Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Indonesian rupiah IDR=, however, firmed 0.2% each.

Focus will now turn to a meeting between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden later in the day, with hopes of an easing in ongoing tensions across a range of issues, including tariffs imposed on China under former President Donald Trump.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.4 basis points at 6.197%

**Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.763%

**Consumer staples drive Malaysian stock benchmark lower

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0756 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.09 -9.40 .N225 0.56 8.50 China CNY=CFXS -0.04 +2.30 .SSEC -0.16 1.73 India INR=IN +0.07 -1.77 .NSEI 0.11 29.62 Indonesia IDR= +0.16 -1.20 .JKSE -0.39 10.80 Malaysia MYR= +0.10 -3.37 .KLSE -0.59 -6.45 Philippines PHP= -0.67 -4.26 .PSI -0.55 2.84 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.10 -7.82 .KS11 1.03 4.39 Singapore SGD= +0.03 -2.24 .STI -0.05 13.46 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.21 +2.54 .TWII 0.66 19.70 Thailand THB=TH +0.24 -8.46 .SETI 0.18 12.94 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

