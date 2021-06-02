EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

By Sameer Manekar

June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares soared almost 3% on Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of additional stimulus.

The Philippine bourse .PSI rallied to its highest in nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real estate stocks.

Equities in Thailand .SETI added more than half a percent to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht THB=TH was roughly flat.

The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

"Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case counts and fragile economic outlook," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Other currencies including the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Philippine peso PHP= slipped as the dollar =USD firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve isn't too far off. USD/

Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the Fed's reassurances of a continued dovish stance despite rising inflation.

Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity.

"Although the Fed insisted that rate hikes are still far off, it did not dismiss the prospect of starting an internal debate on tapering asset purchases," analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note.

Indonesian shares .JKSE added more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end and mark their fifth consecutive session of gains.

Next on investors' radar will be the U.S. May non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show a significant jump after a much-weaker-than-expected reading in April.

"An upside surprise in the May non-farm payrolls ... will affirm the big miss in April as a blip," DBS analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.453%

** India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day

** Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

($1 = 31.1600 baht)

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.14

-5.80

.N225

0.5

5.53

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

+2.28

.SSEC

-0.65

3.69

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.23

.NSEI

-0.45

10.90

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-1.62

.JKSE

0.92

0.39

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-2.52

.KLSE

0.56

-2.00

Philippines

PHP=

-0.25

+0.38

.PSI

2.83

-4.55

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.32

-2.10

.KS11

0.14

12.28

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-0.10

.STI

-0.85

11.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

+3.03

.TWII

-0.30

16.14

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-3.79

.SETI

0.32

12.04

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

