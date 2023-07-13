EMERGING MARKETS-Thai political uncertainty grips markets, rest of Asia rally after US CPI

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 13 (Reuters) - Thai stocks and the baht underperformed their Asian peers on Thursday as political uncertainty regarding a prime ministerial candidate dominated market sentiment, while other regional markets surged after surprisingly slow U.S. inflation.

Thailand's baht THB=TH was marginally up at 0.1% while the stock market .SETI inched marginally lower to 0.01% as the country's political instability weighed on sentiment.

This was in stark contrast to the rest of the region with the Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciating 0.8% to hit its highest level since June 16.

Other currencies also traded in positive territory, including the Indonesian rupiah IDR= gaining 0.8% and the Philippines peso PHP= and Taiwan dollar TWD=TH adding over 0.4%.

Thailand's prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat is currently bracing for a critical test of his political clout, as parliament convened for a high-stakes vote on the premiership that could test the unity of his eight-party alliance.

"If things go a little bit sour, or if things are a little bit less straightforward, we might see a bit of (baht) weakness," said Galvin Chia, emerging markets' strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore.

The U.S. dollar took a beating as surprisingly slow U.S. inflation, which showed the consumer price index increased 0.2% in June, triggered bets that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its rate hike cycle.

"Sharp deceleration in CPI fits our view for a shift in trading regime from trading 'higher for longer' to trading 'end in sight' and potentially trading 'more cuts in 2024' soon." said Christopher Wong, FX Strategist at OCBC.

"An eventual shift to the latter should see US treasury yields correct lower from elevated levels. In this scenario, the USD has more room to venture south."

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened more than 1%. The country's central bank held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting on Thursday.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.1% and became the only currency to trade in negative territory.

China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 3.7% while dollar dominated exports fell 12% year on year.

Equities in the region traded in green with those in Taiwan .TWII, Singapore .STI and Philippines .PSI rising over 1%.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 climbed over 0.9% and those in China .SSEC gaining 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's retail inflation rose more than expected in June on higher food prices

** Thai consumer confidence at 40-month high in June on tourism boost

** India restricts imports of plain gold jewellery

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0329 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-5.29

.N225

1.53

24.29

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-3.76

.SSEC

0.77

4.26

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.57

.NSEI

0.00

7.06

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.77

+4.04

.JKSE

0.01

-0.61

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.82

-4.56

.KLSE

0.15

-6.38

Philippines

PHP=

+0.35

+2.03

.PSI

1.62

0.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.10

-0.80

.KS11

0.95

16.22

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

+0.80

.STI

1.48

-0.90

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.43

-1.27

.TWII

1.32

21.56

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-0.07

.SETI

-0.01

-10.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.