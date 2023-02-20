EMERGING MARKETS-Thai, Philippine currencies outperform as hawkish Fed jitters persist

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso and the Thai baht led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, while regional equities were mixed as expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer kept risk appetite in check.

The baht THB=TH appreciated 0.8% after weakening 2.4% last week. Data on Friday showed that Thailand's economy unexpectedly contracted in the final quarter of 2022.

The peso PHP= strengthened 0.7% after declining 1.9% last week.

U.S. markets will be closed for a public holiday on Monday. Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said modest liquidity was likely to keep trading within a fairly narrow range as a result.

The dollar edged higher, helped by a strong run of economic data out of the United States that raised bets for the Federal Reserve to stay on its policy tightening path for longer than initially expected. FRX/

Data pointing to sticky inflation, robust retail sales growth and a still-tight labour market, have led markets to revisit their rate expectations. Markets are now expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just under 5.3% by July. FEDWATCH

Hawkish comments from Fed officials signalling that interest rates will need to go higher in order to tame inflation have also supported the U.S. dollar.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= added between 0.1% and 0.4%.

"Markets will be looking out for any signs that Fed is getting more comfortable with the trajectory of inflation," Goh said, adding that further commentary or insights into Fed officials' thinking around disinflation will be closely watched.

Meanwhile, China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a sixth straight month in February, as expected, with the world's second-largest economy showing more signs of recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was largely flat, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC rose 1%.

"This will help frontload credit support to give additional impetus to the early stages of economic recovery," the analysts said.

Equities in the region were mixed. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI rose 0.2%, while those in Manila .PSI and Singapore .STI fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Malaysia's exports rose 1.6% from a year earlier in January, slower than expected, government data showed on Monday

** Indonesia posted a $4.7 billion surplus in its balance of payments for the last quarter of 2022, due to a high current account surplus

** Thai banks' stood at 2.73% of total lending at the end of December 2022, helped by debt restructuring, the central bank said

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

