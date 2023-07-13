EMERGING MARKETS-Thai markets grapple with political uncertainty; rest of Asia surges

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 13 (Reuters) - Markets in Thailand floundered on Thursday as political instability weighed on investor sentiment, while other Asian markets flourished after U.S. CPI data raised hopes that Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle might come to an end soon.

Thailand's baht THB=TH ticked up 0.1% while the stock market .SETI was flat.

Thailand's prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat is currently bracing for a critical test of his political clout, as parliament convened for a high-stake vote on the premiership that could test the unity of his eight-party alliance.

"If things go a little bit sour, or if things are a little bit less straightforward, we might see a bit of (baht) weakness," said Galvin Chia, emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore.

Baht's moves were in stark contrast to the rest of the region where the Malaysian ringgit MYR appreciated over 1% to hit its highest level since June 16.

The ringgit has been the worst-performing currency in the region so far this year, however, analysts at MayBank wrote in a note that they expect a positive reversal into the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023 as China's growth and currency outlook stabilizes and Fed's narrative turns more dovish.

Other currencies also traded in positive territory, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Taiwan dollar TWD=TH gaining over 0.6% and the Philippines peso PHP= adding over 0.3%.

The U.S. dollar took a beating as surprisingly slow U.S. inflation data, which showed the consumer price index increased 0.2% in June, triggered bets that the Fed is close to the end of its tightening cycle.

"While the Fed may seem adamant to hike at the upcoming meeting (which is largely priced anyways), the outer months matter more for the USD as data supports the view that disinflation trend remains intact," said Christopher Wong, FX Strategist at OCBC.

"As we had shared that 'end in sight' should see limited upside for USD but more crucially, there is more room for rate cuts down the road than rate hikes. And the shift to trading more rate cuts in 2024 will usher in more USD softness."

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened more than 1.1%. The country's central bank held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting on Thursday.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched marginally lower at 0.02% and became the only currency to trade in negative territory.

China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 3.7% while dollar-dominated exports fell 12% year on year.

Equities in the region traded in the green, with those in Singapore .STI rising over 2% and eyeing their best day since Feb. 3, 2022, and those in Philippines .PSIadvanced over 1.6%.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 climbed 0.7% and China .SSEC gained over 1.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Bearish bets on Asian currencies firm as weak China growth weighs

** China's exports fall most in three years as global economy falters

** India restricts imports of plain gold jewellery

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-5.33

.N225

1.49

24.24

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-3.73

.SSEC

1.28

4.79

India

INR=IN

+0.19

+0.77

.NSEI

0.89

8.02

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.60

+3.87

.JKSE

-0.19

-0.80

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.98

-4.41

.KLSE

0.01

-6.50

Philippines

PHP=

+0.33

+2.02

.PSI

1.56

0.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.15

-0.75

.KS11

0.64

15.87

Singapore

SGD=

+0.14

+0.87

.STI

2.05

-0.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.63

-1.08

.TWII

0.59

20.68

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

-0.04

.SETI

0.00

-10.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.