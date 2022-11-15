EMERGING MARKETS-Thai bhat and Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.650
139.29
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3703
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.107
31.105
-0.01
Korean won
1324.600
1317.6
-0.53
Baht
35.670
35.535
-0.38
Peso
57.440
57.26
-0.31
Rupiah
15570.000
15535
-0.22
Rupee
81.095
81.095
0.00
Ringgit
4.515
4.53
+0.33
Yuan
7.069
7.0445
-0.34
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.650
115.08
-17.59
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3490
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
31.107
27.676
-11.03
Korean won
1324.600
1188.60
-10.27
Baht
35.670
33.39
-6.39
Peso
57.440
50.99
-11.23
Rupiah
15570.000
14250
-8.48
Rupee
81.095
74.33
-8.34
Ringgit
4.515
4.1640
-7.77
Yuan
7.069
6.3550
-10.09
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))
