EMERGING MARKETS-Thai bhat and Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.650

139.29

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3703

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.107

31.105

-0.01

Korean won

1324.600

1317.6

-0.53

Baht

35.670

35.535

-0.38

Peso

57.440

57.26

-0.31

Rupiah

15570.000

15535

-0.22

Rupee

81.095

81.095

0.00

Ringgit

4.515

4.53

+0.33

Yuan

7.069

7.0445

-0.34

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.650

115.08

-17.59

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3490

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

31.107

27.676

-11.03

Korean won

1324.600

1188.60

-10.27

Baht

35.670

33.39

-6.39

Peso

57.440

50.99

-11.23

Rupiah

15570.000

14250

-8.48

Rupee

81.095

74.33

-8.34

Ringgit

4.515

4.1640

-7.77

Yuan

7.069

6.3550

-10.09

