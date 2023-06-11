EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens most amid subdued Asian currencies

June 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 139.530 139.34 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3433 -0.07 Taiwan 30.757 30.725 -0.10 dlr Korean 1293.800 1291.5 -0.18 won Baht 34.700 34.575 -0.36 Peso 56.050 56.07 +0.04 Rupiah 14880.000 14835 -0.30 Rupee 82.463 82.4625 +0.00 Ringgit 4.625 4.612 -0.28 Yuan 7.145 7.1285 -0.22 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2022 Move Japan yen 139.530 131.110 -6.03 Sing dlr 1.344 1.340 -0.33 Taiwan 30.757 30.708 -0.16 dlr Korean 1293.800 1264.50 -2.26 won 0 Baht 34.700 34.585 -0.33 Peso 56.050 55.670 -0.68 Rupiah 14880.000 15565.0 +4.60 00 Rupee 82.463 82.720 +0.31 Ringgit 4.625 4.400 -4.86 Yuan 7.145 6.900 -3.42 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA (TABLE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.