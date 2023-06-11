News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens most amid subdued Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

June 11, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

       June 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                   
 DOLLAR                          
                                      
  Currency      Latest  Previou    Pct
                   bid    s day   Move
  Japan yen  139.530     139.34  -0.14
  Sing dlr   1.344       1.3433  -0.07
  Taiwan     30.757      30.725  -0.10
 dlr                             
  Korean     1293.800    1291.5  -0.18
 won                             
  Baht       34.700      34.575  -0.36
  Peso       56.050       56.07  +0.04
  Rupiah     14880.000    14835  -0.30
  Rupee      82.463     82.4625  +0.00
  Ringgit    4.625        4.612  -0.28
  Yuan       7.145       7.1285  -0.22
                                      
  Change so far in                    
 2023                            
  Currency   Latest     End        Pct
             bid        2022      Move
  Japan yen  139.530    131.110  -6.03
  Sing dlr   1.344        1.340  -0.33
  Taiwan     30.757      30.708  -0.16
 dlr                             
  Korean     1293.800   1264.50  -2.26
 won                          0  
  Baht       34.700      34.585  -0.33
  Peso       56.050      55.670  -0.68
  Rupiah     14880.000  15565.0  +4.60
                             00  
  Rupee      82.463      82.720  +0.31
  Ringgit    4.625        4.400  -4.86
  Yuan       7.145        6.900  -3.42
 
 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
 ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA (TABLE)

