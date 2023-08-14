EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens 0.7%, Malaysian ringgit down 0.3%

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.430

145.54

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3554

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.962

31.924

-0.12

Baht

35.290

35.045

-0.69

Peso

56.795

56.65

-0.26

Rupiah

15355.000

15310

-0.29

Ringgit

4.629

4.615

-0.29

Yuan

7.277

7.258

-0.26

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.430

131.110

-9.85

Sing dlr

1.356

1.340

-1.18

Taiwan dlr

31.962

30.708

-3.92

Korean won

1330.900

1264.500

-4.99

Baht

35.290

34.585

-2.00

Peso

56.795

55.670

-1.98

Rupiah

15355.000

15565.000

+1.37

Rupee

82.950

82.720

-0.28

Ringgit

4.629

4.400

-4.94

Yuan

7.277

6.900

-5.18

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.