EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens 0.7%, Malaysian ringgit down 0.3%

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.430
145.54
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3554
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.962
31.924
-0.12
Baht
35.290
35.045
-0.69
Peso
56.795
56.65
-0.26
Rupiah
15355.000
15310
-0.29
Ringgit
4.629
4.615
-0.29
Yuan
7.277
7.258
-0.26
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.430
131.110
-9.85
Sing dlr
1.356
1.340
-1.18
Taiwan dlr
31.962
30.708
-3.92
Korean won
1330.900
1264.500
-4.99
Baht
35.290
34.585
-2.00
Peso
56.795
55.670
-1.98
Rupiah
15355.000
15565.000
+1.37
Rupee
82.950
82.720
-0.28
Ringgit
4.629
4.400
-4.94
Yuan
7.277
6.900
-5.18
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
