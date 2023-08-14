News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens 0.7%, Malaysian ringgit down 0.3%

August 14, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.430

145.54

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3554

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.962

31.924

-0.12

Baht

35.290

35.045

-0.69

Peso

56.795

56.65

-0.26

Rupiah

15355.000

15310

-0.29

Ringgit

4.629

4.615

-0.29

Yuan

7.277

7.258

-0.26

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.430

131.110

-9.85

Sing dlr

1.356

1.340

-1.18

Taiwan dlr

31.962

30.708

-3.92

Korean won

1330.900

1264.500

-4.99

Baht

35.290

34.585

-2.00

Peso

56.795

55.670

-1.98

Rupiah

15355.000

15565.000

+1.37

Rupee

82.950

82.720

-0.28

Ringgit

4.629

4.400

-4.94

Yuan

7.277

6.900

-5.18

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.