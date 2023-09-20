EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht tumbles to 9-month low, hurt by high oil prices

By Upasana Singh

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The baht fell to its lowest point in more than nine months on Wednesday, as high oil prices stoked concern about stagflation in net energy importing countries such as Thailand.

Most other Asian currencies from emerging market economies traded in narrow ranges ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day and regional central bank meetings this week.

The baht THB=TH slid 0.6%, its second day of decline and marking its lowest level since Nov. 10. Oil prices retreated from 10-month highs on Wednesday but have risen some 10% this month.

Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said soaring oil prices had prompted some commodity-related players to purchase dollars and if oil prices were to march higher, that could fuel concern about Thailand's current account.

"The situation near term looks unfavourable for the baht both domestically and externally amid both fiscal concerns and the U.S. economy holding well, supporting greenback strength," Maybank analysts also wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee INR=IN hovered near a record low and was expected to remain under pressure.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and the Philippine peso PHP= both eased 0.1% ahead of interest rate decisions by Bank Indonesia and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday.

The two central banks are expected to keep their key interest rates steady on Thursday and for the rest of the year, according to Reuters' polls.

Markets expect the Fed will almost certainly keep rates on hold at 5.25% to 5.50%, putting the focus on its stance about on further policy decisions. FRX/

Futures markets are pricing in a 30% likelihood of a quarter-point increase in November or 40% chance it will be in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, in line with expectations, as fresh signs of economic stabilisation and a weakening yuan reduced the need for immediate monetary easing.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, which has fallen 5.5% so far this year, traded flat.

Most stock markets across Asia slid. Shares in Bangkok .SETI led losses with a drop of 0.8%. Shares in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Shanghai .SSEC retreated 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Indonesia's benchmark index .JKSE was the sole outlier, rising 0.7% and marking its highest level since December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's exports fell in August for a second straight month, weighed down by declines in China's demand for steel and heavy oil and stoking fears of a downturn in the face of elevated interest rates

** Economic growth in developing Asia this year will be slightly lower than previously expected as the weakness in China's property sector and El Nino-related risks cloud regional prospects, the Asian Development Bank said.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0408 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-11.30

.N225

-0.53

26.72

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-5.45

.SSEC

-0.33

0.83

India

INR=IN

+0.08

-0.57

.NSEI

-0.49

10.66

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

+1.10

.JKSE

0.70

2.61

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-6.22

.KLSE

-0.23

-2.76

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

-1.97

.PSI

-0.16

-8.04

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-4.90

.KS11

-0.17

14.24

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-1.87

.STI

-0.16

-0.49

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-4.09

.TWII

-0.23

17.40

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.61

-4.57

.SETI

-0.80

-9.46

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

