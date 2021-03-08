EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht tumbles 3%, most other Asian currencies weaken

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.170
108.86
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3498
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.360
28.483
+0.43
Korean won
1143.500
1133.2
-0.90
Baht
30.890
29.96
-3.01
Peso
48.555
48.73
+0.36
Rupiah
14400.000
14350
-0.35
Rupee
73.250
73.25
+0.00
Ringgit
4.131
4.105
-0.63
Yuan
6.536
6.5271
-0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.170
103.24
-5.43
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3209
-2.20
Taiwan dlr
28.360
28.483
+0.43
Korean won
1143.500
1086.2
-5.01
Baht
30.890
29.96
-3.01
Peso
48.555
48.73
+0.36
Rupiah
14400.000
14350
-0.35
Rupee
73.250
73.065
-0.25
Ringgit
4.131
4.105
-0.63
Yuan
6.536
6.5271
-0.13
(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
