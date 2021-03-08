EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht tumbles 3%, most other Asian currencies weaken

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.170

108.86

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3498

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.360

28.483

+0.43

Korean won

1143.500

1133.2

-0.90

Baht

30.890

29.96

-3.01

Peso

48.555

48.73

+0.36

Rupiah

14400.000

14350

-0.35

Rupee

73.250

73.25

+0.00

Ringgit

4.131

4.105

-0.63

Yuan

6.536

6.5271

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.170

103.24

-5.43

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3209

-2.20

Taiwan dlr

28.360

28.483

+0.43

Korean won

1143.500

1086.2

-5.01

Baht

30.890

29.96

-3.01

Peso

48.555

48.73

+0.36

Rupiah

14400.000

14350

-0.35

Rupee

73.250

73.065

-0.25

Ringgit

4.131

4.105

-0.63

Yuan

6.536

6.5271

-0.13

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More