EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht tumbles 3%, most other Asian currencies weaken

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.170

108.86

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3498

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.360

28.483

+0.43

Korean won

1143.500

1133.2

-0.90

Baht

30.890

29.96

-3.01

Peso

48.555

48.73

+0.36

Rupiah

14400.000

14350

-0.35

Rupee

73.250

73.25

+0.00

Ringgit

4.131

4.105

-0.63

Yuan

6.536

6.5271

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.170

103.24

-5.43

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3209

-2.20

Taiwan dlr

28.360

28.483

+0.43

Korean won

1143.500

1086.2

-5.01

Baht

30.890

29.96

-3.01

Peso

48.555

48.73

+0.36

Rupiah

14400.000

14350

-0.35

Rupee

73.250

73.065

-0.25

Ringgit

4.131

4.105

-0.63

Yuan

6.536

6.5271

-0.13

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

