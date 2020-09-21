EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht touches 3-week high on relief anti-govt protests pass off peacefully

By Anushka Trivedi

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Thai baht firmed to a three-week high on Monday, gaining along with most Asian currencies against a subdued dollar, while drawing relief from an anti-government protest passing off peacefully at the weekend.

At the biggest demonstration in years, tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday cheered calls for reform of the monarchy as well as for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution and elections.

"There was a lot of anxiety going into the weekend", said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank, adding that relief that that there was no violence gave "some impetus for the markets to strengthen this morning."

The baht THB=TH gained 0.4%, marking its best day since Sept. 1, while local stocks .SETI also rose.

Also lending support was the country's parliament passing a $106 billion budget bill on Friday for fiscal 2021 to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy from a collapse in tourism and exports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thai central bank meeting due on Wednesday, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob's last, is expected to leave rates unchanged at record low of 0.5%, Silpachai said.

Other Asian currencies firmed too.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= extended Friday's gains, rising 0.4% to its highest level since Sept 2.

The currency has been pressured this month by concerns over rising coronavirus cases and mooted changes to the central bank law, which could threaten its independence, but a decision last week to keep interest rates steady seems to have settled some of the jitters.

S&P Global signalled on Friday that Indonesia should handle any changes to the central bank law carefully to prevent any pressure on its markets and sovereign rating.

Stock markets across the region were rangebound, as a spike in coronavirus cases locally and in Europe put a dampener on global sentiment.

Risks of increased military tensions between the United States and China as some Washington officials visited Taiwan last week also added to concerns.

"This dimension of military tensions are sobering reminders that any dial back in U.S.-China tensions on the trade or commercial front may be no more than temporary relief", Riki Ogawa of Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Philippine stocks .PSIdipped 0.4% to lead losses, with consumer stocks weighing on the index.

On Sunday, the country's confirmed infections in the country had swelled to 286,743, still the highest in the region.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are down 4 basis points at 6.874%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS down 2.1% and Puregold Price Club Inc PGOLD.PS down 1.97%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include Hitachi Chemical Storage Battery (Thailand) PCL BAT-3K.BK up 14.67%, Apex Development PCL APEX.BK up ​14.29%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0408 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.26

+4.15

.N225

0.00

0.29

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

+3.05

.SSEC

-0.41

8.99

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-2.81

.NSEI

0.10

-5.36

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.41

-5.39

.JKSE

-0.19

-19.84

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-0.46

.KLSE

-0.04

-5.20

Philippines

PHP=

+0.26

+4.79

.PSI

-0.38

-24.68

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.03

-0.36

.KS11

-0.20

9.55

Singapore

SGD=

+0.39

-0.72

.STI

0.24

-22.31

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.70

+3.99

.TWII

-0.36

6.93

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.39

-3.52

.SETI

0.35

-18.16

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

