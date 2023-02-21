EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht top drag among subdued Asian FX; focus on Fed clues

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht led emerging Asian currencies lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for further policy clues.

The baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.9%, after appreciating 0.6% in the previous session.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= declined 0.2%. The country expects to achieve a lower fiscal deficit next year, while economic growth is predicted to accelerate, senior officials said on Monday.

Equities in the region struggled for direction. Manila .PSI advanced 0.8%, Singapore .STI and Bangkok .SETI retreated 0.1%.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC edged up 0.4%, after rallying over 2% a day earlier.

Varathan suggested that EM Asia's risks from Ukraine were far more pervasive than just inflation and that the overall geo-political risk premium may not be sufficiently priced in.

"Notably, spillover risks from US-China tensions are amplified, especially as the U.S. makes a case for Beijing's complicity in providing Russia with the ability to circumvent sanctions," he wrote.

Investors are also looking to European and U.S. manufacturing data due later in the day and Friday's core PCE price index to guide their next steps.

"The semiconductor industry is entering into a bit of a cyclical downturn, so we could see currencies like the Korean won softening a little bit in response to weaker demand," Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank, said.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Bank of Korea will hold its base interest rate at 3.50% on Thursday and for the rest of this year, a Reuters poll found

** Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he would decide later on Tuesday or Wednesday the candidates he intended to nominate to parliament to be the governor of the central bank after the current chief's term ends in May

** Taiwan's export orders in January contracted from a year earlier for a fifth month in a row, though at a slower pace, hit by a continued slump in Chinese demand and weaker global consumer spending

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.25 -2.57 .N225 -0.21 5.28 China CNY=CFXS -0.20 +0.43 .SSEC 0.41 6.95 India INR=IN -0.05 -0.05 .NSEI -0.01 -1.45 Indonesia IDR= -0.18 +2.52 .JKSE -0.07 0.58 Malaysia MYR= -0.02 -0.65 .KLSE 0.06 -1.41 Philippines PHP= +0.05 +1.35 .PSI 0.84 3.57 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.11 -2.42 .KS11 0.16 9.95 Singapore SGD= -0.19 +0.13 .STI -0.13 1.63 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.14 +0.97 .TWII 0.08 10.08 Thailand THB=TH -0.76 -0.17 .SETI -0.13 -0.78 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

