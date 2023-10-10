EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead gains among steady Asian currencies

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.630
148.7
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3628
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
32.135
32.207
+0.22
Korean won
1340.520
1341.33
+0.06
Baht
36.490
36.58
+0.25
Peso
56.750
56.83
+0.14
Rupiah
15730.000
15730
+0.00
Rupee
83.245
83.245
0.00
Ringgit
4.723
4.727
+0.08
Yuan
7.293
7.2935
+0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.630
131.110
-11.79
Sing dlr
1.362
1.340
-1.66
Taiwan dlr
32.135
30.708
-4.44
Korean won
1340.520
1260.920
-5.94
Baht
36.490
34.585
-5.22
Peso
56.750
55.670
-1.90
Rupiah
15730.000
15565.000
-1.05
Rupee
83.245
82.720
-0.63
Ringgit
4.723
4.400
-6.84
Yuan
7.293
6.900
-5.39
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
