EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead gains among steady Asian currencies

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.630

148.7

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3628

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

32.135

32.207

+0.22

Korean won

1340.520

1341.33

+0.06

Baht

36.490

36.58

+0.25

Peso

56.750

56.83

+0.14

Rupiah

15730.000

15730

+0.00

Rupee

83.245

83.245

0.00

Ringgit

4.723

4.727

+0.08

Yuan

7.293

7.2935

+0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.630

131.110

-11.79

Sing dlr

1.362

1.340

-1.66

Taiwan dlr

32.135

30.708

-4.44

Korean won

1340.520

1260.920

-5.94

Baht

36.490

34.585

-5.22

Peso

56.750

55.670

-1.90

Rupiah

15730.000

15565.000

-1.05

Rupee

83.245

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.723

4.400

-6.84

Yuan

7.293

6.900

-5.39

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

