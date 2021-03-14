EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar gain most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. 

  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.040           109.04       0.00
  Sing dlr    1.344             1.3448      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.127            28.187      +0.21
  Korean won  1135.200          1133.8      -0.12
  Baht        30.680             30.77      +0.29
  Peso        48.435             48.48      +0.09
  Rupiah      14380.000          14380       0.00
  Rupee       72.780             72.78       0.00
  Ringgit     4.110              4.116      +0.15
  Yuan        6.499             6.5088      +0.16
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.040           103.24      -5.32
  Sing dlr    1.344             1.3209      -1.73
  Taiwan dlr  28.127            28.483      +1.27
  Korean won  1135.200         1086.20      -4.32
  Baht        30.680             29.96      -2.35
  Peso        48.435             48.01      -0.88
  Rupiah      14380.000          14040      -2.36
  Rupee       72.780             73.07      +0.39
  Ringgit     4.110             4.0400      -1.70
  Yuan        6.499             6.5283      +0.46
 
