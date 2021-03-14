EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar gain most among Asian currencies

March 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.040 109.04 0.00 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3448 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.127 28.187 +0.21 Korean won 1135.200 1133.8 -0.12 Baht 30.680 30.77 +0.29 Peso 48.435 48.48 +0.09 Rupiah 14380.000 14380 0.00 Rupee 72.780 72.78 0.00 Ringgit 4.110 4.116 +0.15 Yuan 6.499 6.5088 +0.16 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.040 103.24 -5.32 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.73 Taiwan dlr 28.127 28.483 +1.27 Korean won 1135.200 1086.20 -4.32 Baht 30.680 29.96 -2.35 Peso 48.435 48.01 -0.88 Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36 Rupee 72.780 73.07 +0.39 Ringgit 4.110 4.0400 -1.70 Yuan 6.499 6.5283 +0.46 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru) ((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA (TABLE)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.