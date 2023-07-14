EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht struggles on political troubles amid Asian FX rally

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht extended losses on Friday, grappling with political turmoil at a time when the broader Asian market is on the rise amid increased bets that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle will soon come to an end.

The baht THB=TH was down 0.2%, following Pita Limjaroenrat's refusal on Thursday to give up his prime ministerial bid after losing a parliamentary vote by 51 votes.

Kasem Prunratanamala, head of Thailand research at CGS-CIMB expects "the (Thai) market to trade sideways up rather than sideways down, as the chance that Move Forward party can form a new government is declining."

Yields fell and currencies in the region appreciated against the dollar on Friday.

The yield on Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond ID10YT=RR fell 1.6 basis points to 6.180% - its lowest level since November 2021.

The Philippines peso PHP= ticked up 0.1%, taking weekly gains to 2.1% - eyeing its best week in over 11 years.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= - the worst performing Asia currency this year - led gains on Friday. The currency is up 3.3% this week, on track for its biggest weekly jump since April 2016.

"There seems to be some portfolio inflows into Malaysian assets, including equity flows as the dollar move which broke certain support thresholds led to potential triggers," said Saktiandi Supaat, Head of FX research at Maybank.

"We have been calling the MYR to strengthen towards end of 2023 and it has emerged earlier than expected but we are expecting a stronger MYR in 2024."

In Singapore, data showed the city-state's economy narrowly escaped a recession in the second quarter as global demand weakened and China's slowdown dragged on trade flows. The local dollar SGD= was up 0.2%.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC both gained over 0.7%.

In the U.S., producer prices barely rose in June. That, combined with other data like declining jobless claims and modestly rising CPI, stoked bets that the Fed's rate hike cycle is nearing its end, bolstering risk appetite.

"U.S. CPI has delivered a boost for EM assets, adding to our view that many EM central banks will use the broadening disinflationary trend to start cutting rates," Barclays wrote in a note.

Equities in Asia have notched sharp gains this week. Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE rose to their highest level since early June while those in Singapore .STI rose over 3.5%.

On Friday, shares in South Korea .KS11, Taiwan .TWII and Thailand .SETI all climbed over 1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine c.bank determined to bring inflation back to target

** India's palm oil imports in June rose about 56% from the previous month

** China c.bank will use tools including RRR to weather economic challenges

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0618 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-4.87

.N225

-0.087

24.13

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.39

-3.10

.SSEC

0.16

4.93

India

INR=IN

-0.00

+0.79

.NSEI

0.39

7.64

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.21

+4.23

.JKSE

0.58

-0.02

Malaysia

MYR=

+1.66

-2.48

.KLSE

0.69

-5.99

Philippines

PHP=

+0.12

+2.49

.PSI

-0.40

-0.22

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.87

+0.12

.KS11

1.29

17.36

Singapore

SGD=

+0.20

+1.58

.STI

0.20

-0.19

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.74

-0.49

.TWII

1.30

22.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

+0.00

.SETI

1.04

-9.54

