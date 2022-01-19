EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht strengthens most among Asian currencies

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.260

114.32

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3475

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.651

27.651

0.00

Korean won

1190.400

1191.7

+0.11

Baht

32.870

33.01

+0.43

Peso

51.400

51.47

+0.14

Rupiah

14350.000

14360

+0.07

Rupee

74.425

74.425

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.191

+0.14

Yuan

6.345

6.355

+0.16

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.260

115.08

+0.72

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3490

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.651

27.676

+0.09

Korean won

1190.400

1188.60

-0.15

Baht

32.870

33.39

+1.58

Peso

51.400

50.99

-0.80

Rupiah

14350.000

14250

-0.70

Rupee

74.425

74.33

-0.13

Ringgit

4.185

4.1640

-0.50

Yuan

6.345

6.3550

+0.16

