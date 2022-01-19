EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht strengthens most among Asian currencies

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.260
114.32
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3475
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.651
27.651
0.00
Korean won
1190.400
1191.7
+0.11
Baht
32.870
33.01
+0.43
Peso
51.400
51.47
+0.14
Rupiah
14350.000
14360
+0.07
Rupee
74.425
74.425
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.191
+0.14
Yuan
6.345
6.355
+0.16
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.260
115.08
+0.72
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3490
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
27.651
27.676
+0.09
Korean won
1190.400
1188.60
-0.15
Baht
32.870
33.39
+1.58
Peso
51.400
50.99
-0.80
Rupiah
14350.000
14250
-0.70
Rupee
74.425
74.33
-0.13
Ringgit
4.185
4.1640
-0.50
Yuan
6.345
6.3550
+0.16
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.