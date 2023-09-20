EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, stocks hit multi-month lows on high oil prices

By Upasana Singh

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Thai baht, stocks and bonds slid to multi-month lows under foreign selling pressure on Wednesday, with investors worried that high oil prices and government spending plans would widen the Southeast-Asian nation's current account deficit.

The baht THB=TH fell 0.4%, while Thai shares .SETI slumped 0.9%, their lowest level since Aug. 16.

Long-tenor bond yields in Thailand TH10YT=RR have risen around 60 basis points so far this month to touch a 16-month high of 3.26%, according to LSEG data.

Thailand's new government plans to sell government bonds worth up to 272 billion baht ($7.5 billion) in the October-December period, according to market sources.

"Market is worried that oil and fiscal stimulus would worsen the current account deficit. Thai bonds have sold off on worries of greater bond issuance to fund the fiscal stimulus. This is taking a toll on the baht," said Moh Siong Sim, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Apichart Phubancherdkul, head of strategy research at Tisco Securities, said investors are worried about the fiscal position as the government has announced various policies, which have both good and bad sides.

"If there are a lot of stimulus policies or cutting various costs, it will affect the budget and make borrowing costs higher. There is a concern about the fiscal position."

In Indonesia, the rupiah IDR= fell 0.2% and touched its lowest level in more than six months.

Improving economic growth and changing dynamics in commodity prices are increasing the chance of a narrowing current account surplus, which is likely to pressure the rupiah, said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities.

Indonesia's current account swung into deficit for the first time in two years in the second quarter due to falling commodity prices and weak global growth.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR rose to 6.827%, its highest level since March 31.

Most other Asian emerging market currencies traded in narrow ranges ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day and regional central bank meetings this week.

The Philippine peso PHP= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC eased 0.1% each. The Indian rupee INR=IN traded flat.

Markets expect the Fed will almost certainly keep rates on hold at 5.25% to 5.50%, putting the focus on its stance about on further policy decisions. FRX/

Bank Indonesia and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas are expected to keep their key interest rates steady on Thursday and for the rest of the year, according to Reuters' polls.

Most stock markets across Asia slipped. Shares in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Shanghai .SSEC retreated 0.3% each. Equities in Mumbai .NSEI declined 1%.

Indonesia's benchmark index .JKSE was the sole outlier, rising 0.7% and marking its highest level since December 2022.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0640 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-11.38

.N225

-0.66

26.55

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-5.43

.SSEC

-0.29

0.86

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.63

.NSEI

-1.00

10.09

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

+1.07

.JKSE

0.74

2.65

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.03

-6.23

.KLSE

-0.28

-2.80

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-1.95

.PSI

0.12

-7.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

-4.93

.KS11

0.02

14.46

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-1.82

.STI

-0.08

-0.40

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

-4.14

.TWII

-0.61

16.96

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.41

-4.38

.SETI

-0.91

-9.56

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

