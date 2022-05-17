EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, stocks gain on GDP growth; yuan finds footing

By Riya Sharma

May 17 (Reuters) - The baht advanced on Tuesday and shares snapped three days of losses after Thailand's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, while currency and equity markets in Asia traded in positive terrain despite looming concerns over global growth.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS edged up from near 20-month lows a day earlier, as the country's largest city moved closer to lifting stifling lockdowns.

Thai shares .SETI climbed more than 1.0% while the baht THB=TH was up nearly 0.3% after Thailand's economy grew 2.2% in the March quarter, slightly beating expectations.

The government, however, lowered its 2022 economic growth forecast citing higher prices and slower global growth linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Other regional stock markets were broadly higher too, following an improvement in fragile global risk appetite as investors looked past China's dismal monthly activity data on Monday to when Shanghai plans to exit lockdown.

"Given that the Chinese economy weakened significantly in April due to COVID-19 lockdowns in some parts of China with both industrial production and retail sales coming in weaker than expectation ... China has stepped up its policy supports in the past week," analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note.

Shares in Indonesia .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII edged up 1%each, while shares in India .NSEI and South Korea .KS11 also made up lost ground, climbing nearly 0.8% each.

"The day ahead will bring focus to a series of comments from Fed members ... and further moderation in growth may continue to show up in the months ahead as the Fed's tightening extends, potentially posing downside risks to equities which remains in a downward trend," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in April revealed a larger-than-expected moderation in trade activities from March, growing 6.4% year-on-year versus consensue of 6.7% growth.

Stocks in Singapore .STI inched up 0.4% while the Singapore dollar SGD= remained largely unchanged.

The greenback slipped from a two-decade high this week while the sliding yuan stabilised, as investors trimmed bets on whether U.S. interest rate rises will drive further dollar gains, giving Asian currencies some respite. USD/

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC led gains among emerging Asian currencies, while the Indian rupee INR=IN touched a record low amid weakening in offshore markets.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indian share markets were trading up 0.7% with all eyes on the listing of state-run Life Insurance Corp, the country's biggest IPO, set for later in the session

** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include AQ Estate PCL AQ.BK up 50%, Indara Insurance PCL INSURE.BK up 30%, Castle Peak Holdings PCL CPH.BK up ​23.58%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0456 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.18

-11.06

.N225

0.35

-7.47

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

-6.26

.SSEC

0.29

-15.31

India

INR=IN

-0.39

-4.40

.NSEI

0.76

-8.02

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.34

-2.80

.JKSE

0.75

1.01

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-5.23

.KLSE

0.42

-1.06

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

-2.82

.PSI

0.39

-8.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.49

-6.97

.KS11

0.77

-12.12

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-2.97

.STI

0.39

2.56

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.24

-6.91

.TWII

1.02

-11.83

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.29

-3.66

.SETI

1.30

-3.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

