EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, stocks ease, with Asian markets subdued ahead of US inflation report

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led modest losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday with equities in the region mostly down as investors exercised caution ahead of US August inflation data that is set to guide the path for future interest rates.

Analysts expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due to be released later in the global day, to show core inflation cooling to 4.3% in August. An upside surprise could harden expectations for a hike in U.S. interest rates later this year, they said.

The baht in Thailand THB=TH fell 0.3% against the dollar while stock markets in Bangkok dropped 0.4%.

"I think baht weakening is in line with most EM Asian FXs due to rebound in the USD this morning," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"Although a higher minimum wage will likely boost domestic consumption and economic growth, this measure has a risk of fanning inflationary pressures," said OCBC analysts in a note.

The U.S. dollar index =USD measure against a basket of key rivals was last steady at 104.67, after slipping to a one-week low on Monday and clocking its largest daily fall in two months.

Among other currencies, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

The offshore yuan in China CNY=CFXS was also little unchanged against the greenback with equity markets in Asia's largest economy falling 0.6% as investors waited for Beijing to deliver more policy stimulus.

Expecting Chinese equities to remain subdued, IG research analysts said in a note that any downside surprises from a slew of economic data out of China this Friday could "keep sentiment in check".

Asian stocks largely fell, with markets in Philippines .PSI, South Korea .KS11 and Singapore .STI dipping 0.6%, 0.2% and 0.2% respectively.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0309 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.21

-11.05

.N225

-0.31

25.22

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

-5.35

.SSEC

-0.63

0.91

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.24

.NSEI

0.00

10.43

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

+1.30

.JKSE

-0.29

0.92

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-5.92

.KLSE

-0.17

-2.98

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

-1.76

.PSI

-0.63

-5.72

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.06

-4.82

.KS11

-0.17

13.23

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.61

.STI

-0.18

-1.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-4.15

.TWII

0.02

17.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.34

-3.12

.SETI

-0.35

-7.70

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai PM to unveil new policies to match economic challenges

** Indonesia to ban goods transactions on social media

** Thai industrial sentiment at 1-yr low despite end of political deadlock

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

