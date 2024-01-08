EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, stocks decline among mixed Asian assets, US inflation in focus

By Echha Jain

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slipped to a near three-week low on Monday, extending its losing streak into the second week of the year, after the country's prime minister said rate hikes had not helped the economy and called for rate cuts.

Currencies in the rest of the emerging Asian markets started the week largely flat while equities were mixed, with investors globally reassessing their U.S. rate cut bets.

The Singaporean dollar SGD=, the Philippine peso PHP= and the Indian rupee INR=IN were largely unchanged, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= ticked down 0.1%.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC slipped 0.9%, while those in Singapore .STI, Manila .PSI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE added between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The Thai Baht THB=TH depreciated 0.5% to hit 34.935 per U.S. dollar, their lowest level since Dec. 21. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI fell 0.9% to post their biggest intraday loss since December 13.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, seeking to spur growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, urged the central bank to consider cutting interest rates as inflation remained very low.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, an emerging Asia economist at Bank of America, expects the Bank of Thailand to "disregard the recent disinflation trend and maintain its hawkish stance for the time being", adding that the chance of a rate cut would be high in the second-half of the year.

Meanwhile, data from the United States last week showed employers hired more workers than expected in December while raising wages at a solid clip, casting some doubt on expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting key interest rates in its March meeting.

A reading on U.S. inflation due later in the week could again alter those views.

Alex Loo, a macro strategist at TD Securities, said they suspect moves in the Asian emerging market currencies may be contained until the inflation data.

"Asian EM FX may be given a boost as USD bears are likely to pounce on a weak CPI which should benefit the likes of KRW and THB which has a higher sensitivity to USD moves," Loo said, referring to the South Korean won and Thai baht.

Markets are now anticipating a 64% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates as early as March, compared to a nearly 90% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Elsewhere, the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP appreciated 0.1% while stocks in Taipei .TWII advanced 0.4%.

All eyes are on Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 13, taking place against the backdrop of increased military and political pressure from China to assert its sovereignty claims over the island.

Markets are also looking forward to a stream of data due through the week, including Bank of Korea's base rate and inflation data from India and China.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-2.39

.N225

-

-0.24

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.16

-0.84

.SSEC

-0.91

-2.44

India

INR=IN

+0.07

+0.14

.NSEI

0.05

-0.04

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.84

.JKSE

-0.29

0.78

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.09

-1.25

.KLSE

0.49

2.76

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-0.40

.PSI

0.21

3.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.09

-2.17

.KS11

-0.37

-3.27

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-0.88

.STI

0.10

-1.63

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.12

-0.81

.TWII

0.43

-1.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.47

-2.13

.SETI

-0.92

-0.08

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

