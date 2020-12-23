EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht steady ahead of rate decision; Asian stocks track China

By Pranav A K

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Thai baht held steady on Wednesday ahead of a central bank meeting where interest rates are expected to be kept on hold, while most Asian stocks were shielded from further losses as gains in China kept investors in a broadly positive mood.

The baht THB=TH edged up 0.1% against the dollar, and stocks in the region .SETI climbed as much as 1% before giving up some of the gains, as investors awaited new economic forecasts for the year.

Thailand's central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rate at an all-time low of 0.50% at its final meeting of 2020 to preserve its policy options as the tourism-reliant economy deals with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

"A policy rate change is unlikely at this meeting, however there is still a need to get real interest rates down for at least two reasons - to mitigate solvency risk and to aid economic recovery," said BNP Paribas' head of ASEAN Economics, Arup Raha.

"Given that nominal interest rates appear to be at an effective lower bound, the BOT will likely have to move towards unconventional monetary policy and/or more targeted measures sooner or later."

Broader Asian stock markets, meanwhile, made modest gains despite a global pullback in equities as a near 1% jump in Chinese shares .SSEC, helped lift sentiment. Regional markets tend to track China, their largest trade partner.

The central bank of China said it will avoid sudden policy tightening next year in a bid to prop up an economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

Asian stocks have recovered from their March lows as signs of a rapid recovery in China, low valuations and high yields in some markets have prompted investors to rush back into the region.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE rose 0.5% and were on course to end a four-day losing streak, while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 gained 0.9% even as the country reported its second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases.

The won KRW=KFTC, however, weakened slightly.

"Relatively better management of the virus situation across most of the Asia region is likely having helped to see buying interests step in following the dip so far this week," said Jingyi Pan, a senior market strategist with IG.

Equities in Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE bucked regional gains, as investors booked profits in the last trading day of the week for both markets.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1 basis points at 1.16%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Genting Bhd GENT.KL up 3.02% and Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL up 2.3%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include Max Metal Corporation PCL MAX.BK up 100% and Indara Insurance PCL INSURE.BK up 29.52%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0514 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

+4.99

.N225

0.33

12.12

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

+6.31

.SSEC

0.85

10.99

India

INR=IN

-0.00

-3.33

.NSEI

0.48

11.19

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.25

-2.12

.JKSE

-0.44

-4.81

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

+0.71

.KLSE

0.53

3.26

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

+5.40

.PSI

0.03

-7.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

+4.30

.KS11

0.86

25.46

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

+0.75

.STI

0.05

-12.23

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.45

+7.00

.TWII

0.33

18.57

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

-0.93

.SETI

0.01

-9.83

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Additonal reporting by Anushka Trivedi; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AKPranav1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.