EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, South Korea's won lead Asia's currencies higher

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.670
109.74
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3387
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.440
28.486
+0.16
Korean won
1116.500
1119.6
+0.28
Baht
31.250
31.39
+0.45
Peso
48.530
48.57
+0.08
Rupiah
14470.000
14500
+0.21
Rupee
73.430
73.43
0.00
Ringgit
4.124
4.13
+0.15
Yuan
6.540
6.5409
+0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.670
103.24
-5.86
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3209
-1.27
Taiwan dlr
28.440
28.483
+0.15
Korean won
1116.500
1086.20
-2.71
Baht
31.250
29.96
-4.13
Peso
48.530
48.01
-1.07
Rupiah
14470.000
14040
-2.97
Rupee
73.430
73.07
-0.50
Ringgit
4.124
4.0400
-2.04
Yuan
6.540
6.5283
-0.18
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
