EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, South Korea's won lead Asia's currencies higher

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.670

109.74

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3387

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.440

28.486

+0.16

Korean won

1116.500

1119.6

+0.28

Baht

31.250

31.39

+0.45

Peso

48.530

48.57

+0.08

Rupiah

14470.000

14500

+0.21

Rupee

73.430

73.43

0.00

Ringgit

4.124

4.13

+0.15

Yuan

6.540

6.5409

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.670

103.24

-5.86

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3209

-1.27

Taiwan dlr

28.440

28.483

+0.15

Korean won

1116.500

1086.20

-2.71

Baht

31.250

29.96

-4.13

Peso

48.530

48.01

-1.07

Rupiah

14470.000

14040

-2.97

Rupee

73.430

73.07

-0.50

Ringgit

4.124

4.0400

-2.04

Yuan

6.540

6.5283

-0.18

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

