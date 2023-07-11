EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht, South Korean won lead Asian FX higher, equities upbeat

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht and the South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies in an overall positive session on Tuesday as the greenback lost ground after Federal Reserve officials signalled their rate tightening cycle was nearing its end.

The baht THB=TH rose 0.8% in its biggest intraday jump gain in a week, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC climbed more than 1% to its highest level since March 22.

On the baht-dollar pair, Maybank analysts said, "There is a possibility the pair can move further downwards in the near term but that would be subject to a stable political outcome and favourable U.S. CPI reading."

The Philippines peso PHP= climbed 0.5%, posting its best day since June 27, while the Singapore dollar SGD=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Indian rupee INR=IN gained over 0.3%.

The dollar =USD lost ground, trading at its lowest since mid-May after Fed officials signalled that while additional rate increases were needed to bring down inflation, the end of the central bank's tightening cycle was getting close.

Further cues on the rate outlook will come on Wednesday when U.S. inflation data will show if price pressures are continuing to moderate.

Meanwhile, regional equities also got a lift as hopes of further stimulus plans in China boosted risk appetite.

Seoul .KS11 and Taipei TWD=TP jumped over 1.5%, while stocks in the Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE rose over 0.6%.

China's central bank extended some policies to shore up the property sector, with existing supports failing to gain traction and the market expecting more stimulus soon.

"China's economic recovery could pick up amid more supportive policies imposed by the Chinese government, in turn impacting EM positively in the future," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia c.bank says rupiah has room to strengthen

** BOK to hold base rate at 3.50% on Thursday, rate cut call pushed to 2024- Reuters Poll

** Philippines logs $4.39 bln trade deficit for May

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.38

-6.87

.N225

0.043

23.50

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.33

-4.18

.SSEC

0.47

4.20

India

INR=IN

+0.26

+0.45

.NSEI

0.70

7.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.30

+2.77

.JKSE

0.56

-1.19

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.21

-5.52

.KLSE

0.18

-7.35

Philippines

PHP=

+0.49

+0.71

.PSI

0.61

-2.25

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.99

-2.26

.KS11

1.66

14.58

Singapore

SGD=

+0.26

-0.10

.STI

0.27

-2.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.18

-1.99

.TWII

1.48

19.53

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.78

-0.70

.SETI

0.21

-10.11

