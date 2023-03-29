EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, South Korean won fall most

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.640

132.84

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3292

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.455

-0.02

Korean won

1305.500

1302.7

-0.21

Baht

34.265

34.15

-0.34

Peso

54.410

54.34

-0.13

Rupiah

15070.000

15060

-0.07

Rupee

82.338

82.3375

0.00

Ringgit

4.420

4.416

-0.09

Yuan

6.900

6.8866

-0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.640

131.110

-1.15

Sing dlr

1.330

1.340

+0.71

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.708

+0.81

Korean won

1305.500

1264.500

-3.14

Baht

34.265

34.585

+0.93

Peso

54.410

55.670

+2.32

Rupiah

15070.000

15565.000

+3.28

Rupee

82.338

82.720

+0.46

Ringgit

4.420

4.400

-0.45

Yuan

6.900

6.900

+0.00

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

