EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, South Korean won fall most

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.640
132.84
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3292
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.462
30.455
-0.02
Korean won
1305.500
1302.7
-0.21
Baht
34.265
34.15
-0.34
Peso
54.410
54.34
-0.13
Rupiah
15070.000
15060
-0.07
Rupee
82.338
82.3375
0.00
Ringgit
4.420
4.416
-0.09
Yuan
6.900
6.8866
-0.19
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.640
131.110
-1.15
Sing dlr
1.330
1.340
+0.71
Taiwan dlr
30.462
30.708
+0.81
Korean won
1305.500
1264.500
-3.14
Baht
34.265
34.585
+0.93
Peso
54.410
55.670
+2.32
Rupiah
15070.000
15565.000
+3.28
Rupee
82.338
82.720
+0.46
Ringgit
4.420
4.400
-0.45
Yuan
6.900
6.900
+0.00
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
