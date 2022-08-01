EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht soars 1% on rate hike drum roll; S.Korea's won slips

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Thai baht appreciated more than 1% on Monday, logging a strong start to the month which is expected to see the country finally join its regional and global peers in normalising its pandemic-era stimulus policy as the economy gains traction.

Japan's yen JPY= was trading at an over six-week high, firming more than half a percent as the U.S. dollar drifted near its three-week low, while rest other Asian currencies traded slightly lower against the greenback.

The Thai baht THB=TH, opening after an extended weekend, jumped as much as 1.3% to 36.160 per dollar - its best intraday move since May 5 - after the central bank on Friday said it was highly likely to raise its key policy rate next week, its first hike since late 2018.

"Although several Asian central banks have surprised markets on the hawkish side this year, Thailand's policymakers are likely to take a more cautious approach," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

They expect the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to hike its rate by 25 basis points (bps) - expected widely as the central bank is seen moving gradually towards tightening considering nascent recovery amid persistent inflation headwind.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and a net-oil importing nation, is expected to grow 3.3% this year, according to the BoT's outlook, compared with only 1.5% last year. The inflation rate is seen peaking in the current quarter, averaging significantly above its target range of 1% to 3%.

Barclays analysts expect July inflation - set to be released later this week - to be nearly steady on a sequential basis driven by a drop in oil prices.

Meanwhile, data showed China's factory activity logged slower growth in July just a month after rebounding strongly, with persistent demand weakness and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 0.8%, marking its worst day in over two weeks, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP slipped about 0.3% each.

Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond yield ID10YT=RR was trading at 7.104%, down 9.3 pips on inflows following slight outlook improvement.

Later in the week, data is expected to show Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.1% in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll, while analysts at Barclays expect 3.5% growth. Meanwhile, inflation in July accelerated to a seven-year high, pressuring the central bank to begin normalisation.

Among equities, shares in Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI advanced about 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively, while equities in the Philippines .PSI were down 1.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 5-year yields fall 18.7 basis points to 6.438%

** HSBC H1 pretax profit falls 15%, increases profitability goal

** China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0445 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.51

-13.15

.N225

0.61

-4.5

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.17

-5.92

.SSEC

0.16

-10.48

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-6.10

.NSEI

0.54

-0.60

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.32

-4.21

.JKSE

0.28

5.92

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.01

-6.40

.KLSE

0.32

-2.63

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-7.99

.PSI

-1.05

-12.25

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.55

-9.01

.KS11

0.08

-17.60

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-2.21

.STI

0.89

3.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.20

-7.74

.TWII

-0.39

-17.99

Thailand

THB=TH

+1.03

-7.95

.SETI

0.68

-4.25

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

