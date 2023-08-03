EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht slumps over 1% after PM vote postponed

By Upasana Singh

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Thai baht fell more than 1% on Thursday following news that a parliamentary vote to select the country's next prime minister would be postponed, while other emerging Asian currencies also lost ground as the dollar hit a four-week high.

The baht THB=TH fell 1.1% to a two-week low, while stocks in Southeast Asia's second largest economy .SETI dropped 0.7%.

Thailand has been in political limbo since the May 14 election, and the latest came after the populist Pheu Thai party abandoned support for the reformist Move Forward party that had won most seats but twice failed to get parliamentary approval for its prime ministerial candidate.

Pheu Thai, the latest incarnation of a party founded by former telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, said it would nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as its prime ministerial candidate.

"If it's clear that the Move Forward Party won't be a part of the new coalition government, it is possible that market sentiments could improve in response to a possibility of more pro-growth policies from the Pheu Thai party," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Kittika Boonsrang, a capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank, sees the baht strengthening to 33.50 to 34.00 per U.S. dollar by the end of this year on the back of the country's economic recovery.

Among other regional currencies, the Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.5% and hit a three-week low. Malaysia's ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.3% and the Indian rupee INR=IN eased 0.2%.

Charu Chanana, a macro and markets strategist at Saxo Markets, said Fitch's U.S. credit rating downgrade had made investors more risk-averse, which worked against Asian currencies.

Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, scaled a four-week peak of 102.82 and extended the previous session's 0.5% gain following strong private payrolls data. FRX/

Markets were awaiting the closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday.

Meanwhile, China's services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in July, supported by a jump in business in the summer travel season, a private-sector business survey showed, partly offsetting the drag from the weak manufacturing sector.

The yuan CNY=CFXS traded flat, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC reversed losses to rise 0.5%.

Stock markets across emerging Asia were broadly lower, with South Korea's benchmark index .KS11 declining 0.4%. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Mumbai .NSEI retreated 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Markets in Taiwan were closed due to Typhoon Khanun

** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises, at 7.191%

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0657 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.24

-8.74

.N225

-1.68

23.24

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-4.06

.SSEC

0.47

6.08

India

INR=IN

-0.18

-0.01

.NSEI

-0.26

7.57

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+2.47

.JKSE

0.77

0.83

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.31

-3.40

.KLSE

-0.40

-3.79

Philippines

PHP=

-0.52

+0.51

.PSI

1.27

-0.01

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-2.66

.KS11

-0.42

16.50

Singapore

SGD=

-0.21

-0.30

.STI

-0.21

2.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

-2.90

.TWII

-

19.49

Thailand

THB=TH

-1.13

-0.22

.SETI

-0.67

-7.71

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

