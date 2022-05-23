EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.900

127.87

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3725

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

29.591

29.62

+0.10

Korean won

1264.500

1264.1

-0.03

Baht

34.240

34.12

-0.35

Peso

52.360

52.25

-0.21

Rupiah

14660.000

14670

+0.07

Rupee

77.515

77.515

0.00

Ringgit

4.392

4.387

-0.11

Yuan

6.665

6.6488

-0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.900

115.08

-10.02

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3490

-2.00

Taiwan dlr

29.591

27.676

-6.47

Korean won

1264.500

1188.60

-6.00

Baht

34.240

33.39

-2.48

Peso

52.360

50.99

-2.62

Rupiah

14660.000

14250

-2.80

Rupee

77.515

74.33

-4.11

Ringgit

4.392

4.1640

-5.19

Yuan

6.665

6.3550

-4.65

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

