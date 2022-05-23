EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Chong

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.900

127.87

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3725

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

29.591

29.62

+0.10

Korean won

1264.500

1264.1

-0.03

Baht

34.240

34.12

-0.35

Peso

52.360

52.25

-0.21

Rupiah

14660.000

14670

+0.07

Rupee

77.515

77.515

0.00

Ringgit

4.392

4.387

-0.11

Yuan

6.665

6.6488

-0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.900

115.08

-10.02

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3490

-2.00

Taiwan dlr

29.591

27.676

-6.47

Korean won

1264.500

1188.60

-6.00

Baht

34.240

33.39

-2.48

Peso

52.360

50.99

-2.62

Rupiah

14660.000

14250

-2.80

Rupee

77.515

74.33

-4.11

Ringgit

4.392

4.1640

-5.19

Yuan

6.665

6.3550

-4.65

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More