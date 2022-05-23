EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.900
127.87
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3725
-0.29
Taiwan dlr
29.591
29.62
+0.10
Korean won
1264.500
1264.1
-0.03
Baht
34.240
34.12
-0.35
Peso
52.360
52.25
-0.21
Rupiah
14660.000
14670
+0.07
Rupee
77.515
77.515
0.00
Ringgit
4.392
4.387
-0.11
Yuan
6.665
6.6488
-0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.900
115.08
-10.02
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3490
-2.00
Taiwan dlr
29.591
27.676
-6.47
Korean won
1264.500
1188.60
-6.00
Baht
34.240
33.39
-2.48
Peso
52.360
50.99
-2.62
Rupiah
14660.000
14250
-2.80
Rupee
77.515
74.33
-4.11
Ringgit
4.392
4.1640
-5.19
Yuan
6.665
6.3550
-4.65
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
