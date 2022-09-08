EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.580
144.09
+0.36
Sing dlr
1.401
1.4053
+0.31
Taiwan dlr
30.895
30.928
+0.11
Korean won
1380.800
1384.2
+0.25
Baht
36.310
36.46
+0.41
Peso
56.960
57.08
+0.21
Rupiah
14875.000
14895
+0.13
Rupee
79.710
79.71
0.00
Ringgit
4.495
4.499
+0.09
Yuan
6.948
6.9563
+0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.580
115.08
-19.85
Sing dlr
1.401
1.3490
-3.70
Taiwan dlr
30.895
27.676
-10.42
Korean won
1380.800
1188.60
-13.92
Baht
36.310
33.39
-8.04
Peso
56.960
50.99
-10.48
Rupiah
14875.000
14250
-4.20
Rupee
79.710
74.33
-6.75
Ringgit
4.495
4.1640
-7.36
Yuan
6.948
6.3550
-8.53
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.