EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.580

144.09

+0.36

Sing dlr

1.401

1.4053

+0.31

Taiwan dlr

30.895

30.928

+0.11

Korean won

1380.800

1384.2

+0.25

Baht

36.310

36.46

+0.41

Peso

56.960

57.08

+0.21

Rupiah

14875.000

14895

+0.13

Rupee

79.710

79.71

0.00

Ringgit

4.495

4.499

+0.09

Yuan

6.948

6.9563

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.580

115.08

-19.85

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3490

-3.70

Taiwan dlr

30.895

27.676

-10.42

Korean won

1380.800

1188.60

-13.92

Baht

36.310

33.39

-8.04

Peso

56.960

50.99

-10.48

Rupiah

14875.000

14250

-4.20

Rupee

79.710

74.33

-6.75

Ringgit

4.495

4.1640

-7.36

Yuan

6.948

6.3550

-8.53

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

