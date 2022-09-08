EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.580

144.09

+0.36

Sing dlr

1.401

1.4053

+0.31

Taiwan dlr

30.895

30.928

+0.11

Korean won

1380.800

1384.2

+0.25

Baht

36.310

36.46

+0.41

Peso

56.960

57.08

+0.21

Rupiah

14875.000

14895

+0.13

Rupee

79.710

79.71

0.00

Ringgit

4.495

4.499

+0.09

Yuan

6.948

6.9563

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.580

115.08

-19.85

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3490

-3.70

Taiwan dlr

30.895

27.676

-10.42

Korean won

1380.800

1188.60

-13.92

Baht

36.310

33.39

-8.04

Peso

56.960

50.99

-10.48

Rupiah

14875.000

14250

-4.20

Rupee

79.710

74.33

-6.75

Ringgit

4.495

4.1640

-7.36

Yuan

6.948

6.3550

-8.53

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters