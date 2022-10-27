EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead Asian FX higher

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.560

146.27

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.407

1.4096

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

32.110

32.108

-0.01

Korean won

1415.100

1417

+0.13

Baht

37.745

37.83

+0.23

Peso

58.170

58.19

+0.03

Rupiah

15550.000

15565

+0.10

Rupee

82.490

82.49

0.00

Ringgit

4.718

4.713

-0.11

Yuan

7.227

7.224

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.560

115.08

-21.48

Sing dlr

1.407

1.3490

-4.12

Taiwan dlr

32.110

27.676

-13.81

Korean won

1415.100

1188.60

-16.01

Baht

37.745

33.39

-11.54

Peso

58.170

50.99

-12.34

Rupiah

15550.000

14250

-8.36

Rupee

82.490

74.33

-9.89

Ringgit

4.718

4.1640

-11.74

Yuan

7.227

6.3550

-12.06

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters