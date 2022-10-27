EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead Asian FX higher

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.560
146.27
-0.20
Sing dlr
1.407
1.4096
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
32.110
32.108
-0.01
Korean won
1415.100
1417
+0.13
Baht
37.745
37.83
+0.23
Peso
58.170
58.19
+0.03
Rupiah
15550.000
15565
+0.10
Rupee
82.490
82.49
0.00
Ringgit
4.718
4.713
-0.11
Yuan
7.227
7.224
-0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.560
115.08
-21.48
Sing dlr
1.407
1.3490
-4.12
Taiwan dlr
32.110
27.676
-13.81
Korean won
1415.100
1188.60
-16.01
Baht
37.745
33.39
-11.54
Peso
58.170
50.99
-12.34
Rupiah
15550.000
14250
-8.36
Rupee
82.490
74.33
-9.89
Ringgit
4.718
4.1640
-11.74
Yuan
7.227
6.3550
-12.06
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
