EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead Asian FX higher

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.560

146.27

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.407

1.4096

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

32.110

32.108

-0.01

Korean won

1415.100

1417

+0.13

Baht

37.745

37.83

+0.23

Peso

58.170

58.19

+0.03

Rupiah

15550.000

15565

+0.10

Rupee

82.490

82.49

0.00

Ringgit

4.718

4.713

-0.11

Yuan

7.227

7.224

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.560

115.08

-21.48

Sing dlr

1.407

1.3490

-4.12

Taiwan dlr

32.110

27.676

-13.81

Korean won

1415.100

1188.60

-16.01

Baht

37.745

33.39

-11.54

Peso

58.170

50.99

-12.34

Rupiah

15550.000

14250

-8.36

Rupee

82.490

74.33

-9.89

Ringgit

4.718

4.1640

-11.74

Yuan

7.227

6.3550

-12.06

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.