EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.440
137.37
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3896
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
29.920
29.89
-0.10
Korean won
1310.800
1307.7
-0.24
Baht
36.825
36.72
-0.29
Peso
56.300
56.33
+0.05
Rupiah
15030.000
15030
0.00
Rupee
79.945
79.945
0.00
Ringgit
4.455
4.455
0.00
Yuan
6.765
6.768
+0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.440
115.08
-16.27
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3490
-2.97
Taiwan dlr
29.920
27.676
-7.50
Korean won
1310.800
1188.60
-9.32
Baht
36.825
33.39
-9.33
Peso
56.300
50.99
-9.43
Rupiah
15030.000
14250
-5.19
Rupee
79.945
74.33
-7.02
Ringgit
4.455
4.1640
-6.53
Yuan
6.765
6.3550
-6.06
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
