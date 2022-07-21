EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 137.440 137.37 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3896 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.920 29.89 -0.10 Korean won 1310.800 1307.7 -0.24 Baht 36.825 36.72 -0.29 Peso 56.300 56.33 +0.05 Rupiah 15030.000 15030 0.00 Rupee 79.945 79.945 0.00 Ringgit 4.455 4.455 0.00 Yuan 6.765 6.768 +0.04 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 137.440 115.08 -16.27 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3490 -2.97 Taiwan dlr 29.920 27.676 -7.50 Korean won 1310.800 1188.60 -9.32 Baht 36.825 33.39 -9.33 Peso 56.300 50.99 -9.43 Rupiah 15030.000 14250 -5.19 Rupee 79.945 74.33 -7.02 Ringgit 4.455 4.1640 -6.53 Yuan 6.765 6.3550 -6.06 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

