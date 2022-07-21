EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian FX

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.440

137.37

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3896

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

29.920

29.89

-0.10

Korean won

1310.800

1307.7

-0.24

Baht

36.825

36.72

-0.29

Peso

56.300

56.33

+0.05

Rupiah

15030.000

15030

0.00

Rupee

79.945

79.945

0.00

Ringgit

4.455

4.455

0.00

Yuan

6.765

6.768

+0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.440

115.08

-16.27

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3490

-2.97

Taiwan dlr

29.920

27.676

-7.50

Korean won

1310.800

1188.60

-9.32

Baht

36.825

33.39

-9.33

Peso

56.300

50.99

-9.43

Rupiah

15030.000

14250

-5.19

Rupee

79.945

74.33

-7.02

Ringgit

4.455

4.1640

-6.53

Yuan

6.765

6.3550

-6.06

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More