EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.90

144.07

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.3504

1.3489

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

31.012

31.03

+0.06

Korean won

1303.0

1300.3

-0.21

Baht

35.35

35.2

-0.42

Peso

55.21

55.104

-0.19

Rupee

82.03

82.03

0.00

Ringgit

4.6670

4.6620

-0.11

Yuan

7.2257

7.2273

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.90

131.11

-8.89

Sing dlr

1.3504

1.3398

-0.78

Taiwan dlr

31.012

30.708

-0.98

Korean won

1303.0

1264.5

-2.95

Baht

35.35

34.59

-2.16

Peso

55.210

55.670

+0.83

Rupiah

14990

15565

+3.84

Rupee

82.03

82.72

+0.85

Ringgit

4.6670

4.4000

-5.72

Yuan

7.226

6.900

-4.51

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

