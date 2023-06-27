EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.90
144.07
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.3504
1.3489
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
31.012
31.03
+0.06
Korean won
1303.0
1300.3
-0.21
Baht
35.35
35.2
-0.42
Peso
55.21
55.104
-0.19
Rupee
82.03
82.03
0.00
Ringgit
4.6670
4.6620
-0.11
Yuan
7.2257
7.2273
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.90
131.11
-8.89
Sing dlr
1.3504
1.3398
-0.78
Taiwan dlr
31.012
30.708
-0.98
Korean won
1303.0
1264.5
-2.95
Baht
35.35
34.59
-2.16
Peso
55.210
55.670
+0.83
Rupiah
14990
15565
+3.84
Rupee
82.03
82.72
+0.85
Ringgit
4.6670
4.4000
-5.72
Yuan
7.226
6.900
-4.51
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)
