EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.410
115.34
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3526
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.817
27.806
-0.04
Korean won
1204.900
1202.8
-0.17
Baht
33.250
33.19
-0.18
Peso
51.270
51.24
-0.06
Rupiah
14370.000
14385
+0.10
Rupee
75.070
75.07
0.00
Ringgit
4.196
4.195
-0.02
Yuan
6.365
6.369
+0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.410
115.08
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3490
-0.27
Taiwan dlr
27.817
27.676
-0.51
Korean won
1204.900
1188.60
-1.35
Baht
33.250
33.39
+0.42
Peso
51.270
50.99
-0.55
Rupiah
14370.000
14250
-0.84
Rupee
75.070
74.33
-0.99
Ringgit
4.196
4.1640
-0.76
Yuan
6.365
6.3550
-0.16
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
