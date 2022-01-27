EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.410

115.34

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3526

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.806

-0.04

Korean won

1204.900

1202.8

-0.17

Baht

33.250

33.19

-0.18

Peso

51.270

51.24

-0.06

Rupiah

14370.000

14385

+0.10

Rupee

75.070

75.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.195

-0.02

Yuan

6.365

6.369

+0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.410

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3490

-0.27

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.676

-0.51

Korean won

1204.900

1188.60

-1.35

Baht

33.250

33.39

+0.42

Peso

51.270

50.99

-0.55

Rupiah

14370.000

14250

-0.84

Rupee

75.070

74.33

-0.99

Ringgit

4.196

4.1640

-0.76

Yuan

6.365

6.3550

-0.16

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

