EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.410

115.34

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3526

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.806

-0.04

Korean won

1204.900

1202.8

-0.17

Baht

33.250

33.19

-0.18

Peso

51.270

51.24

-0.06

Rupiah

14370.000

14385

+0.10

Rupee

75.070

75.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.195

-0.02

Yuan

6.365

6.369

+0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.410

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3490

-0.27

Taiwan dlr

27.817

27.676

-0.51

Korean won

1204.900

1188.60

-1.35

Baht

33.250

33.39

+0.42

Peso

51.270

50.99

-0.55

Rupiah

14370.000

14250

-0.84

Rupee

75.070

74.33

-0.99

Ringgit

4.196

4.1640

-0.76

Yuan

6.365

6.3550

-0.16

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

