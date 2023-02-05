EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead declines among Asian currencies

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.260
131.17
-0.82
Sing dlr
1.325
1.323
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
29.920
29.9
-0.07
Korean won
1245.600
1229.4
-1.30
Baht
33.520
32.98
-1.61
Peso
54.150
53.65
-0.92
Rupiah
15040.000
14890
-1.00
Rupee
81.828
81.8275
+0.00
Ringgit
4.256
4.256
+0.00
Yuan
6.784
6.8002
+0.23
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.260
131.110
-0.87
Sing dlr
1.325
1.340
+1.16
Taiwan dlr
29.920
30.708
+2.63
Korean won
1245.600
1264.500
+1.52
Baht
33.520
34.585
+3.18
Peso
54.150
55.670
+2.81
Rupiah
15040.000
15565.000
+3.49
Rupee
81.828
82.720
+1.09
Ringgit
4.256
4.400
+3.38
Yuan
6.784
6.900
+1.70
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
