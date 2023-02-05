EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead declines among Asian currencies

February 05, 2023 — 09:22 pm EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.260

131.17

-0.82

Sing dlr

1.325

1.323

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.920

29.9

-0.07

Korean won

1245.600

1229.4

-1.30

Baht

33.520

32.98

-1.61

Peso

54.150

53.65

-0.92

Rupiah

15040.000

14890

-1.00

Rupee

81.828

81.8275

+0.00

Ringgit

4.256

4.256

+0.00

Yuan

6.784

6.8002

+0.23

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.260

131.110

-0.87

Sing dlr

1.325

1.340

+1.16

Taiwan dlr

29.920

30.708

+2.63

Korean won

1245.600

1264.500

+1.52

Baht

33.520

34.585

+3.18

Peso

54.150

55.670

+2.81

Rupiah

15040.000

15565.000

+3.49

Rupee

81.828

82.720

+1.09

Ringgit

4.256

4.400

+3.38

Yuan

6.784

6.900

+1.70

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

