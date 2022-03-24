EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

March 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.880

122.33

+0.37

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3573

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.618

28.602

-0.06

Korean won

1216.600

1218.8

+0.18

Baht

33.450

33.58

+0.39

Peso

52.210

52.25

+0.08

Rupiah

14340.000

14344

+0.03

Rupee

76.365

76.365

0.00

Ringgit

4.219

4.224

+0.12

Yuan

6.360

6.3675

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.880

115.08

-5.58

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

28.618

27.676

-3.29

Korean won

1216.600

1188.60

-2.30

Baht

33.450

33.39

-0.18

Peso

52.210

50.99

-2.34

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

76.365

74.33

-2.66

Ringgit

4.219

4.1640

-1.30

Yuan

6.360

6.3550

-0.08

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.