EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

March 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
121.880
122.33
+0.37
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3573
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.618
28.602
-0.06
Korean won
1216.600
1218.8
+0.18
Baht
33.450
33.58
+0.39
Peso
52.210
52.25
+0.08
Rupiah
14340.000
14344
+0.03
Rupee
76.365
76.365
0.00
Ringgit
4.219
4.224
+0.12
Yuan
6.360
6.3675
+0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
121.880
115.08
-5.58
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3490
-0.55
Taiwan dlr
28.618
27.676
-3.29
Korean won
1216.600
1188.60
-2.30
Baht
33.450
33.39
-0.18
Peso
52.210
50.99
-2.34
Rupiah
14340.000
14250
-0.63
Rupee
76.365
74.33
-2.66
Ringgit
4.219
4.1640
-1.30
Yuan
6.360
6.3550
-0.08
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
