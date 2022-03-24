EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.880

122.33

+0.37

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3573

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.618

28.602

-0.06

Korean won

1216.600

1218.8

+0.18

Baht

33.450

33.58

+0.39

Peso

52.210

52.25

+0.08

Rupiah

14340.000

14344

+0.03

Rupee

76.365

76.365

0.00

Ringgit

4.219

4.224

+0.12

Yuan

6.360

6.3675

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.880

115.08

-5.58

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

28.618

27.676

-3.29

Korean won

1216.600

1188.60

-2.30

Baht

33.450

33.39

-0.18

Peso

52.210

50.99

-2.34

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

76.365

74.33

-2.66

Ringgit

4.219

4.1640

-1.30

Yuan

6.360

6.3550

-0.08

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

