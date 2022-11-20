EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead Asia FX lower

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.320
140.35
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3755
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
31.218
31.17
-0.15
Korean won
1352.400
1340.3
-0.89
Baht
36.030
35.745
-0.79
Peso
57.320
57.26
-0.10
Rupiah
15690.000
15685
-0.03
Rupee
81.685
81.685
0.00
Ringgit
4.580
4.55
-0.66
Yuan
7.169
7.116
-0.74
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.320
115.08
-17.99
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3490
-2.07
Taiwan dlr
31.218
27.676
-11.35
Korean won
1352.400
1188.60
-12.11
Baht
36.030
33.39
-7.33
Peso
57.320
50.99
-11.04
Rupiah
15690.000
14250
-9.18
Rupee
81.685
74.33
-9.00
Ringgit
4.580
4.1640
-9.08
Yuan
7.169
6.3550
-11.35
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
