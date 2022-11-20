EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead Asia FX lower

November 20, 2022 — 09:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.320

140.35

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3755

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

31.218

31.17

-0.15

Korean won

1352.400

1340.3

-0.89

Baht

36.030

35.745

-0.79

Peso

57.320

57.26

-0.10

Rupiah

15690.000

15685

-0.03

Rupee

81.685

81.685

0.00

Ringgit

4.580

4.55

-0.66

Yuan

7.169

7.116

-0.74

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.320

115.08

-17.99

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.07

Taiwan dlr

31.218

27.676

-11.35

Korean won

1352.400

1188.60

-12.11

Baht

36.030

33.39

-7.33

Peso

57.320

50.99

-11.04

Rupiah

15690.000

14250

-9.18

Rupee

81.685

74.33

-9.00

Ringgit

4.580

4.1640

-9.08

Yuan

7.169

6.3550

-11.35

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

