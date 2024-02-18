News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won inch higher among steady Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

February 18, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.970

150.21

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3458

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

31.380

31.37

-0.03

Korean won

1332.800

1335.4

+0.20

Baht

35.895

35.96

+0.18

Peso

55.950

55.95

0.00

Rupiah

15610.000

15615

+0.03

Rupee

83.015

83.015

0.00

Ringgit

4.780

4.778

-0.04

Yuan

7.195

7.1927

-0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.970

141.060

-5.94

Sing dlr

1.345

1.319

-1.93

Taiwan dlr

31.380

30.735

-2.06

Korean won

1332.800

1288.000

-3.36

Baht

35.895

34.165

-4.82

Peso

55.950

55.388

-1.00

Rupiah

15610.000

15395.000

-1.38

Rupee

83.015

83.208

+0.23

Ringgit

4.780

4.590

-3.97

Yuan

7.195

7.098

-1.36

