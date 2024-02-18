EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won inch higher among steady Asian FX

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.970
150.21
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3458
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
31.380
31.37
-0.03
Korean won
1332.800
1335.4
+0.20
Baht
35.895
35.96
+0.18
Peso
55.950
55.95
0.00
Rupiah
15610.000
15615
+0.03
Rupee
83.015
83.015
0.00
Ringgit
4.780
4.778
-0.04
Yuan
7.195
7.1927
-0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.970
141.060
-5.94
Sing dlr
1.345
1.319
-1.93
Taiwan dlr
31.380
30.735
-2.06
Korean won
1332.800
1288.000
-3.36
Baht
35.895
34.165
-4.82
Peso
55.950
55.388
-1.00
Rupiah
15610.000
15395.000
-1.38
Rupee
83.015
83.208
+0.23
Ringgit
4.780
4.590
-3.97
Yuan
7.195
7.098
-1.36
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
